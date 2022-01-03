The Cleveland Browns will head to Heinz Field for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has publicly stated that this could very well be his final game in front of the Pittsburgh fans.

Below you will find the best Browns vs. Steelers betting promos for Monday Night Football, including promos, bonuses, and odds boosts.

The Best Browns vs. Steelers Betting Promos for MNF

There are plenty of fantastic promos available ahead of Browns-Steelers on Monday Night Football. Here are the best offers available from legal online sportsbooks.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet and Hoodie Giveaway

Prospective bettors who register for a Barstool Sportsbook account can get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 to use on Monday Night Football. Users can place their first bet with the knowledge that if their first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund their account with up to $1,000 in site credit to use on other bets.

Barstool Sportsbook is also giving new users the chance to earn a free exclusive hoodie just for betting on the game. Users who place a cash wager of $100 or more on the Steelers moneyline after opting-into the hoodie giveaway promo. The best part of this promo is that bettors who partake will earn the hoodie win or lose.

$1,001 Free Bet Match from Caesars Sportsbook and MNF Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a tremendous offer for new users that pays out a significant bonus win or lose. Unlike a risk-free first bet that only issues a site credit bonus if the user’s first bet loses, this free bet match gives bettors a bonus of up to $1,001 in site credit win or lose. If a user were to wager $800 on the Steelers (-150) and they win the game, the player would pick up a moneyline win plus an $800 Free Bet.

Users can get a Monday TD Super Boost on Najee Harris and Nick Chubb to each score a touchdown at +400 odds. Bettors can also get the Steelers to win and Diontae Johnson to score a TD at +300 odds. There’s also a boost available on Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield to each throw over 1.5 passing TDs at +400 odds.

Bet $5, Win $200 with DraftKings Sportsbook

Any prospective bettor who signs up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can get a 40x return on their initial $5 wager with this new user promo. Bettors who sign up can get a 40-1 odds boost to apply to the Steelers or Browns, giving +4000 moneyline odds that replace the odds established by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If a bettor wagers $5 on the Browns and they win the game, the bettor would earn a $200 bonus. This bonus would be paid out in the form of eight $25 Free Bets that can be used on any game or player prop.

BetMGM Offers Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus

Perhaps the best bonus on this list comes from BetMGM, offering a $200 bonus if the team of the bettor’s choice scores a touchdown on Monday Night Football. This promo even gives bettors the chance to earn a double win.

For example, if a player wagers $10 on the Steelers to win and they score a touchdown on their way to a Monday Night Football win, the user would earn the $200 touchdown bonus plus any winnings on the $10 moneyline bet. If the Steelers score a touchdown and lose the game, the bettor would still earn the $200 TD bonus.

