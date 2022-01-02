It is an absolute nightmare scenario for the Vikings (7-8) coming into their Week 17 matchup with the Packers (12-3). Minnesota sits one game and one spot outside of the NFC Wild Card positions, but now must go to Lambeau Field in sub-freezing temperatures and win with a backup quarterback. The Packers are the top seed in the NFC and will play this one with major revenge in mind from a Week 11 loss to the Vikings. That said, this NFC North primetime clash will draw plenty of betting attention, including plenty of wagers on player props markets.

Let’s take a look at the best Cardinals vs. Cowboys player props picks for this key NFL Week 17 Sunday Night Football matchup.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: ALL STATES GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 150-1 ODDS!

DALLAS OR ARIZONA! BET NOW

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Player Props Picks

Davante Adams Over 91.5 Receiving Yards

Here’s an unreal stat: Davante Adams has 528 yards after the catch this season, yet no other Packers player has more than 427 receiving yards in total.

Adams is second in the league in receptions (106), targets per game (10.57), and receiving yards per game (97.3). He has eclipsed this prop’s required total in half of his games this season, with one of those being the first meeting with Minnesota. In that contest, Adams caught seven of eight targets for 115 yards and two scores.

Adams tallied at least 92 yards receiving in four of his last five games overall, including each of his last three at Lambeau Field. In his other previous rematch against a division foe this season, he caught 10 of the 13 passes thrown his way for 121 yards and two scores versus Chicago.

Aaron Rodgers is in the gifting spirit 🎁 Second pass TD of the half, this time to Davante Adams (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/1VDu0Ie0QU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 25, 2021

Adams will be facing the ideal defense against which to go over 91.5 receiving yards once again here. Minnesota is the league’s worst rated defense against wide receivers this year. The Vikings allow 188.1 yards per game to wideouts, second most in football, while also conceding the third most targets per game (21.8), fourth most receptions per game (13.9), and third most yards per catch (13.50). If you believe Adams, who averages 7.6 catches per game in 2021, can match that 13.5 yards per reception average that the Vikings have allowed this season, he would just need a pedestrian seven catches here to top this prop total. He has already caught at least seven balls eight times this season, catching six balls in four other contests.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Through 15 games, Minnesota has allowed 12 different players to pile up at least 91 receiving yards against its defense. Like Adams, who we mentioned is third, six of those guys are ranked in the NFL’s top 20 in receiving yards this year. With Aaron Rodgers closing in on another MVP award, expect him to want to sneak in another quality passing night here and that almost always means major involvement for Adams.

Aaron Jones Anytime Touchdown Scorer

A well-managed Aaron Jones should be primed for some big games down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs. Jones only has four more carries and 46 more yards than backup running back A.J. Dillon, albeit playing one less game. Jones’ four rushing touchdowns leads the team, but is just one more than Dillon and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Where Jones could really make his mark in this one is the same way he has throughout much of this season, and that’s in the passing game. Jones has 47 catches in 14 games, good for 3.4 receptions per contest. Remarkably, six of Jones’ catches have gone for scores, placing him second behind Davante Adams for Green Bay receiving touchdowns. And he will be facing a Vikings defense that has allowed four backs to score on pass catches already, with three of those coming when Minnesota was on the road.

This breakdown by Aaron Rodgers on his TD throw to Aaron Jones is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/oSJ00ogmDN — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) December 18, 2021

Green Bay failed to have a running back score last week against Cleveland. The Packers have not gone consecutive games without a back finding paydirt yet this season. Worth noting, Green Bay backs scored nine touchdowns in the five games after failing to do so prior.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, WY, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NBA, NFL, CFP BONUS

BET $5, WIN $200 BET NOW

Aaron Jones missed the loss to Minnesota earlier this season, but has scored in four consecutive meetings against the Vikings in which he has featured, scoring five times in those contests.

All seven rushing touchdowns by Green Bay backs this season came from inside the five yard line, as did three of the Packers’ receiving scores by running backs. On the other side, Minnesota saw eight of the 10 rushing touchdowns against its defense come from five yards out or less, in addition to all four receiving scores by backers the Vikes have faced.

Dalvin Cook Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Although he only saw action in 11 of his team’s 15 games in 2021, Dalvin Cook has still already topped 1,000 yards on the ground, caught 30 balls, and amassed six rushing touchdowns. And, now, with Kirk Cousins out for this contest, the Vikings are going to need Cook to be a veritable superman for them.

Cook has proven he can handle a heavy workload. He has rushed the ball 20 or more times in seven of his 11 games, reaching season highs of 27 and 28 carries in his last two outings, respectively. With nearly two weeks having passed since he last played, Cook should be in for another heavy dose of touches here, likely becoming the first option anytime the team gets inside the red zone.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If YOUR TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

Cook scored against the Packers in the first head-to-head meeting this season, had six touchdowns in two games against them last year, and has now scored in five straight contests versus Green Bay. In fact, last year on this field, Cook scored three rushing touchdowns and added another through the air, producing all four scores for Minnesota in a 28-22 victory.

Minnesota’s best shot to score in this one might be a pass interference in the endzone setting up first and goal from the one-yard line. Dalvin Cook already has three one-yard touchdowns on the season. Green Bay has conceded nine one-yard scores in 2021, six of which came on the ground and five of which were scored by backs.

We don’t believe Green Bay’s defense is quite good enough to keep the Vikings out of the endzone all night long. And if Minnesota is going to score without Cousins playing, Dalvin Cook almost certainly has to be involved. He should get at least one touchdown here against Green Bay, an opponent against which he has had great success in his career.

Grab a $1,001 first bet match, a risk-free same game parlay, and awesome odds boosts tonight with Caesars Sportsbook.