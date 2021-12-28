With the final week of the year upon us, Barstool Sportsbook is saying goodbye to 2021 with a strong new user promo that brings a huge risk-free bet, free merchandise, and aggressive odds boosts throughout a week of college football bowl games and NFL Week 17 action.

The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo leading into the new year delivers a $1,000 risk-free bet and the chance to grab free beanies and hoodies this week.

And while NFL and college bowl games will headline the upcoming sports calendar, the NHL returns after a brief pause along with more NBA games all week. Throughout, the latest Barstool Sportsbook promos bring both new and current players big value.

Top Barstool Sportsbook Promo to Close Out Year

All new players can kick things off with the $1,000 risk-free first bet Barstool Sportsbook promo. Whether you’re betting early-week bowl games, the College Football Playoff semis, New Year’s Day games, NFL Week 17, or NHL and NBA contests, there’s plenty of ways to take advantage of this insurance policy.

Bettors can wager up to $1,000 without risk, grabbing a site credit payout of the equivalent amount on losing bets.

And while the risk-free bet is the headline offer, new players can also take advantage of a special merchandise deal on the Georgia-Michigan College Football Playoff semifinal matchup. Originally, the Barstool Arizona Bowl was set to carry a unique new player promo, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues. As a result, the featured special is now a free hoodie offer on Michigan wagers.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Delivers Bowl Game Hoodie

Dave Portnoy went to the University of Michigan, so it’s not unexpected that Barstool Sportsbook would feature this offer on the Wolverines.

Those who use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 and wager at least $100 on the Wolverines main point spread will get an exclusive hoodie if the bet wins.

Meanwhile, bettors can grab more gear by opting in on the MeganMakinMoney Merch Giveaway and back her Week 17 moneyline pick will receive a free beanie. Win or lose, a $30 wager on her pick (coming soon) will grab this gear. So far this season, Megan is 10-6 with her moneyline selections.

Notably, unlike the Michigan Barstool Sportsbook promo merchandise special, the bet does not have to win in order to get the gear.

How to Get the App

Getting started and grabbing this Barstool Sportsbook promo code is a quick and easy process. Bettors who are at least 21 years of age and located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

Click here to begin the registration process. Provide some general background info.

to begin the registration process. Provide some general background info. Make a first deposit of at least $10. There are several safe and popular online banking methods available.

Make a first wager of at least $10. The first real-money wager will be risk-free.

Following that bet, use any of the standard odds markets, odds boosts, and other betting specials.