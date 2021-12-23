How to Bet the NFL, NBA Online This Christmas

This Christmas Day, there are plenty of NBA and NFL games to take in and legal online sportsbooks have a plethora of promos, bonuses, and odds boosts available for the action. Prospective bettors can get in on the action with these any of these offers.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,001 Free Bet Match and NBA Jersey Promo

New users who sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLRF can get a Free Bet of up to $1,001 with this free bet match promo. What makes this offer so interesting is that it pays out a Free Bet regardless of whether the bettor’s first bet wins or loses. This offer can be applied to any market with -200 or longer odds.

NBA bettors can get a late holiday gift in the form of an NBA jersey of their choice with Caesars Sportsbook’s NBA jersey promo. Players who place $100 or more in cumulative NBA bets with odds of -200 or longer will get a $150 NBA Shop gift card, which could be used towards the purchase of the jersey of their choice.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet, Bet $10, Get $500 NBA Promo, Bet $10, Get $100 NFL Promo

Barstool Sportsbook has three unique offers for new users who register for a sportsbook account. Players can get a $1,000 risk-free first bet that backs a user’s first real-money wager with up to $1,000 in site credit if the bet loses.

In another offer, bettors can get started with a Bet $10, Win $500 promo that will pay out a $500 bonus in site credit if a player in the NBA game of their choice scores 50 or more points on Christmas Day. Finally, new users could opt to Bet $10, Win $100 if either team in the NFL game of their choice scores a touchdown on Christmas.

Bet $1, Win $125 If Either Quarterback in Colts-Cardinals Throws for 1+ Yards

FanDuel Sportsbook has rolled out a Bet $1, Win $125 offer ahead of the Christmas Day game between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. This is a no-brainer bet that pays out a sizable $125 bonus regardless of the game’s final outcome.

Players can turn a mere $1 bet into a $125 bonus as long as either Arizona or Indianapolis’ quarterback throws for one or more yards. It’s important to note that this promo isn’t specifically tied to the projected starting quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, so if backup quarterbacks are called upon, this bonus could still make its way to new users.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Win $150 Promo

Prospective bettors who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook can turn a $5 wager into a $150 bonus with a 30-1 odds boost on any NFL or NBA game on Christmas. Players can earn a 30x multiplier on their initial bet as long as the team of the bettor’s choice wins the game.

If a bettor wagers $5 on the Colts to win their game and they are victorious, the player can earn six $25 Free Bets totaling $150, which can be used on any available player or game prop.

BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 TD or Three-Pointer Bonus

Any prospective bettor who signs up with BetMGM can get in on the action with a Bet $10, Win $200 promo. This offer for new users comes in two forms, one for the NFL and another for the NBA. The best part is that while this bonus will be paid out regardless of whether the user’s team wins or loses, a bettor could earn the bonus plus a moneyline win.

Bettors who Bet $10, Win $200 can earn a $200 bonus if their NFL team scores a touchdown on Christmas Day, while those who go the NBA route can earn a $200 bonus if their team makes a three-pointer on Christmas.

