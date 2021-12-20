The Vikings were supposed to have the advantage of knowing what everyone else in the NFC did this week ahead of their important Monday Night Football matchup with the Bears. Instead, both the Eagles and Washington, the two teams directly above and below them in the standings, will now play Tuesday. Still, it doesn’t change much for the Vikings. They’re in a must-win spot tonight. Will their dynamic playmakers step up to help secure a crucial divisional road win?

Let’s take a look at the best Vikings vs. Bears player props picks for this key NFL Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup.

Vikings vs. Bears Player Props

Justin Jefferson Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Justin Jefferson has already blossomed into one of the league’s best receivers. He has been targeted the sixth most times (127), hauling in the NFL’s eighth most catches (85) in 2021. He is also a dangerous downfield threat, boasting the league’s 13th best yards per catch average (15.2), helping lead him to the second highest receiving yardage total this season. So, with this selection we are getting a guy who sees nearly 10 balls thrown his way per week, catching six or seven of them.

Justin Jefferson touchdown and griddy. pic.twitter.com/Vf3XOB0xNA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2021

Those numbers could actually end up being even higher here, as there is a strong possibility that Adam Thielen cannot go. Jefferson is also coming off of two straight games with 14 or more targets, catching 18 balls in those outings with a score in each. The LSU product has scored in seven different games this season, including four scores in his last four contests.

Jefferson is a key part of an offense that averages the seventh most passing touchdowns per game in 2021, and one that jumps to fourth highest on the road. Minnesota has also scored 69.2 percent of its touchdowns via the pass this season, the NFL’s third highest rate. Further, 22 of the team’s 27 passing touchdowns have gone to wide receivers, with 18 of those 22 being scored by either Jefferson or Thielen. If the latter cannot go, it seems inevitable that Jefferson will find paydirt.

Chicago is a good opponent against whom Jefferson should have chances to score, too. They allow the fourth most touchdowns per game through the air and 20 of the 27 passing touchdowns the Bears have conceded have gone to wide receivers. In fact, at least one wide receiver has scored against Chicago in 11 of the team’s 13 games, including three last week against the Packers. Five of the last eight passing scores the Bears gave up were 20 yard catches or longer, too, playing into Jefferson’s ability to get downfield. Jefferson leads the Vikings with 22 such catches, nine more than Thielen, who is second on the team.

Cole Kmet Anytime Touchdown Scorer

It looks as though Cole Kmet is going to overcome the illness that set him back this week and should play here on Monday night. If he does, he is worth a play as a potential touchdown scorer, returning nearly 4:1 on your investment.

Kmet is second on the team in both pass targets and receptions, but has yet to find the end zone in 2021 after two scores in his rookie campaign last year. Seeing over five passes a game, it’s only a matter of time until Kmet comes open for a touchdown and this week has legitimate potential to be that breakthrough week.

After starting the season with three one-catch games in his first four outings, Kmet has carved out a more reliable role in the passing game. He has had at least three catches in seven of his last eight appearances, catching 14 of his 23 targets in the team’s last three contests.

Chicago has just four tight end scores this season, but they face a Minnesota team that is ripe for the picking for opposing tight ends. The Vikings have allowed four tight end scores in their last four games alone.

Minnesota is tied with Chicago, allowing the fourth most passing touchdowns per game this season. The Vikings allow 64.9 percent of their touchdowns via the pass, the ninth highest rate in football. Kmet is a sneaky bet to score in this one.

Jakeem Grant Anytime Touchdown Scorer

With odds upwards of +500 to score, Jakeem Grant could prove an absolute steal here. He exploded last week for two touchdowns, one on a 97-yard punt return and the other on a short pass from Justin Fields that he took 46 yards to paydirt. That outburst should make Matt Nagy want to get the ball into Grant’s hands as often as possible here.

Grant is the team’s main punt returner and also leads the team in kickoff returns with 20. He faces a Minnesota team that averages the NFL’s 10th most punts per game in 2021, punting it the sixth most in the league when on the road.

And while Grant only has nine catches thus far on the season, two of those have gone for scores, putting him just one behind Darnell Mooney for the team lead in touchdowns catches. Each of those touchdown receptions came in the last two weeks and Grant has been targeted 14 times in his last three games.

Jakeem Grant to the house on SNF!! pic.twitter.com/JVixl2c3uo — Talkin’ Tech Podcast (@TalkinTechPod) December 13, 2021

As discussed, Minnesota allows a lot of touchdowns via the pass and a high percentage of the touchdowns scored against the Vikings comes through the air. Opposing wideouts have scored 18 times against the Vikings this season, including eight times in the last four games alone.

What is particularly interesting to us with regards to Grant, though, is that two of those recent wide receiver scores came on Deebo Samuel rushes. Grant, who has a rush attempt in three of the last four games, could be asked to exploit the Vikings’ defense with some run game trickery here after how successfully elusive he was last week. With Allen Robinson on the COVID-19/Reserve list and Marquise Goodwin doubtful to play, Grant could play a large role in the offense Monday night, in addition to his important special teams role, making his fantastic payout odds too juicy to pass up.

