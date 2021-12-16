The NFL is about to enter a stretch that will feature Week 15 games in four of five days, and our Barstool Sportsbook bonus code will activate a fantastic offer for new users who register for a sportsbook account. Prospective bettors can pick up a $1,000 risk-free to use on any NFL Week 15 game, regardless of the moneyline odds or point spread established by the oddsmakers.

Barstool Sportsbook is offering new users a $1,000 risk-free first bet that backs a bettor’s first real-money wager with up to $1,000 in site credit. This offer can be activated by clicking on any of the links on this page and using Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

There are a number of intriguing matchups on the docket for NFL Week 15, starting on Thursday Night Football as the Kansas City Chiefs look to take a commanding two-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers. Regardless of the game chosen by the bettor, this Barstool Sportsbook promo can be used on the heaviest favorite or the biggest underdog alike.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Our Barstool Sportsbook Bonus Code Activates a $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet

A number of Week 15 games could ultimately determine the playoff viability of bubble teams involved in the wild card race. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team will hope to earn a win in this NFC East clash to get back to .500 and give themselves a chance at the wild card race. On Saturday, the New England Patriots will look to effectively wrap up the AFC East with their tenth victory of the season and a Bills loss on Sunday. Their opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, could conceivably narrow the gap in the AFC South, where they trail the Tennessee Titans by two games. A Colts loss could prove devastating to their wild card hopes.

Lost in all of the matchups is the very realistic possibility that Covid-19 could throw lineups into disarray, as has been seen as of late in the NBA and NHL. That means there could be real volatility in the sports betting industry, as favorites and underdogs could flip hours before kickoff. This risk-free first bet offer from Barstool Sportsbook mitigates some of that risk by giving new users who see their first bet lose earn a second chance of sorts. For example, if a bettor were to wager $700 on the New York Giants to beat the Dallas Cowboys, but the Cowboys prevailed, the bettor would receive a refund of $700 in site credit from Barstool Sportsbook. This is easily one of the best new user promos in all of legal online sports betting and can be had by clicking on any of the links on this page and using Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000.

NFL Promos and Odds Boosts

Barstool Sportsbook runs a number of promos and odds boosts, which are updated daily, adapting to the day’s games. These are the best offers available for today’s NFL action.

Touchdown Thursdays

Any Barstool Sportsbook user who places a pre-live cash wager of $25 or more on a touchdown scorer prop can get $5 back in sportsbook bonus cash for every touchdown scored by the player’s team if the bet loses.

Odds Boosts

Bettors can pick up +375 odds on Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert to each record 300+ passing yards on Thursday Night Football. The Fantasy Football Factory Parlay+ offer gives user the chance to get boosted +510 odds on Patrick Mahomes to record over 280.5 passing yards, Tyreek Hill to record over 79.5 receiving yards and score a TD, and over 51.5 total points.

How to Get a Risk-Free Bet with Our Barstool Sportsbook Bonus Code

Any new user who registers for a Barstool Sportsbook account by clicking on any of the links on this page and using Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000 can get a $1,000 risk-free first bet. Remember, this offer gives bettors insurance on the first real-money wager of up to $1,000 in site credit, which could be huge in the event of an injury or Covid-19 lineup adjustment prior to kickoff.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000 to get started.

and use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000 to get started. Complete the required information fields.

Use one of the safe deposit methods to make your first deposit.

Place a real-money wager on the game of your choice.

If your first real-money bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund your account with up to $1,000 in site credit.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet when you click here and use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000.