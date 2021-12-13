The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) host the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) in a huge Monday Night Football event. Arizona already beat the Rams in L.A. back in Week 4, making this game an absolute must-win for Los Angeles if it hopes to have any chance at winning the NFC West or stealing the conference’s top seed. With plenty of stars on the field tonight, we expect strong player props betting action.

Let’s take a look at the best Rams vs. Cardinals player props picks for this key NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football matchup.

Rams vs. Cardinals Player Props Picks

Zach Ertz Over 3.5 Receptions

While Zach Ertz is just one of many weapons at the disposal of quarterback Kyler Murray, in this matchup he is one that promises to see plenty of action. Ertz has caught 23 of the 31 passes thrown his way in the six games since moving to Arizona from Philadelphia. He is 14th among NFL tight ends with 41 receptions on the season and should add several more to that tally Monday night.

The tight end position has been one that has vexed the Los Angeles defense in 2021. Eight different tight ends have hauled in at least four catches against the Rams thus far, in fact. Ironically, too, the tight ends they have had to face are far from the league’s best receivers at the position. Los Angeles has only faced two tight ends with more catches this season than Ertz. Those two guys, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle, caught the most and second most passes by a tight end against the Rams this year.

So, that means tight ends of the same ilk as Ertz are having the best success against this Los Angeles defense. But, it also shows that six guys with less catches than the Arizona tight end have done enough against the Rams this year to cash this prop. In fact, one of those guys was Ertz’s teammate, Maxx Williams, who caught all five of his targets in the first meeting between these two teams while Ertz was still an Eagle. Williams actually finished tied for first in that game in receptions for this loaded offense.

Zach Ertz gets his first TD as a Cardinal❗️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/hIF9c5m6k9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2021

In fact, there is considerable evidence that says Ertz, too, may land among the team leaders in catches today, given that all but one opponent of Los Angeles has had its tight end finish in the top four on the team in receptions in its meeting with the Rams.

Arizona completes 22.7 passes per game on the season, while the Rams allow 24.7 complete passes per outing, the league’s sixth highest average. With a total in the 50s, the offensive pace of this game is expected to be high enough that Zach Ertz should catch at least four balls for the seventh time this season and the fourth since joining the Cardinals.

James Conner Anytime Touchdown

On some level, this is simply a don’t-look-a-gift-horse-in-the-mouth selection. James Conner has the lowest return of any player to score in this game, but with good reason. He has scored the most touchdowns of anyone on either team in 2021, as well the third most of any player in the league thus far. In a game with such a high total and with Conner on the favored home team, you have to imagine he is going to get his chances to punch one in again here.

Conner has had a middling season in terms of usage and yardage. He rushes the ball less than 14 times per game, while also catching less than two balls per outing. He also averages just 3.8 yards per tote. However, his role on this team is clear and that is to be a finisher in the red zone. Conner has scored 12 times in the run game and has had two of his 20 catches go for scores, making it 14 touchdowns for the Pitt product through 12 games.

The NFL leading touchdown scorer is… James Conner. pic.twitter.com/9vbB1vGSlF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

Worth noting, Conner actually didn’t score in either of the team’s first two games, meaning he has piled up those 14 scores in Arizona’s last 10 outings, scoring in nine of them. He scored multiple touchdowns four times already, scoring a season high three times against another division opponent, San Francisco.

Conner’s usage has also spiked a bit lately. He has rushed it 20 or more times in three of the team’s last four games, the only times he has hit that mark this season. He also caught multiple passes in each of those outings, 15 in total in that span, after catching more than one pass just once through the team’s first eight games.

Conner has just two rushes of 20 yards or more this season and all 12 of his rushing touchdowns have come from 18 yards out or less. In fact, he has an amazing six scores from one yard out already. His quarterback, Kyler Murray, has just one such score and is still returning to full health. So, if Arizona gets in close, you know who is getting the ball.

This is worth mentioning because all seven of the rushing touchdowns the Rams have allowed this season have come from five yards out or less, including two one-yard and three two-yard scores. Also, Conner’s two receiving touchdowns in 2021 could lend a hand here, as opposing running backs have scored four times in the passing game against Los Angeles already, all coming in the Rams’ last seven contests. Look for Conner to punch it in again versus Los Angeles, like he did twice in the first head-to-head meeting between these two heavyweights back in Week 4.

Cooper Kupp to Score 2+ Touchdowns

You can find Cooper Kupp to score an anytime touchdown at around -135, which is obviously a far easier ask than our selection here. However, if you are feeling a bit more daring, this prop selection pays out around 5:1. And, if this game becomes the highly contested shootout that oddsmakers seem to believe it might, Kupp should have a fantastic opportunity to cash this ticket.

Kupp is the league’s most dominant receiver this season, leading the NFL in targets (136) and receptions (100), which is 14 more catches than any other player. He is also the NFL’s leader in receiving yards (1366) and, most importantly for us, receiving touchdowns (11). Those 11 scores also place him in a tie for fourth among all players in total touchdowns. Most amazingly, perhaps, is the fact that Kupp’s 73.5 percent pass catch rate is the 14th best among all wide receivers, despite seeing such an exorbitant amount of passes thrown his way. This guy seems to catch everything.

"29 yards from Matthew Stafford… It's Cooper Kupp with his 11th touchdown!" 🎙 | Radio Call of the Game: @CooperKupp sets new career-high in Week 13 pic.twitter.com/iaqnoWnSTi — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 7, 2021

Kupp has been targeted 10 or more times in every game except for one and has caught at least seven passes in 11 of 12 outings, as well. He has oddly only scored in seven different contests, but that bodes well for us here with this prop, as he has multiple scores in four games already this season.

Arizona is an excellent defense against which Kupp can succeed. The Cardinals did hold Kupp to his season low in catches in the first meeting, but he was targeted a joint season high 13 times in that one. With revenge in mind, expect far more of those brought down for catches this time around. After all, Arizona, despite allowing the fifth least passing yards per game, have had opponents complete 22.1 passes per game against them, just 13th best in football. Tangentially, Arizona has the 13th highest opponent passing touchdown percentage in the league, seeing 61.5 percent of the scores against them coming through the air.

What helps Kupp stand out for us here, compared to his fellow Los Angeles receivers, is the fact that Arizona has the fourth best opponent yards per catch average, allowing just 9.3 yards per catch. In fact, the Cardinals concede a league low 8.5 yards per reception at home. Further, the Cardinals gave up 14 of the 16 passing touchdowns against them to wide receivers, with just two of those being scored from more than 14 yards out. Kupp is a highly technical receiver with elite hands that can create space inside the red zone. He should thrive in a situation like this and it would not surprise us one bit to see him even tally three scores here.

