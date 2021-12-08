Prospective sports bettors looking for a sensational new user promo to use on this week’s professional and collegiate sports offerings can get one by signing up and using our Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000. Any bettor who signs up using our bonus code can get a massive risk-free first bet, which can be used on the game of their choice. This is easily one of the best promos in all of legal online sports betting.

Barstool Sportsbook is offering new users who sign up for a sportsbook account a $1,000 risk-free first bet. This offer can be activated by clicking on any of the links on this page and using Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

NFL Week 14 will kick off on Thursday with a primetime showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. The NBA, NHL, and college basketball schedules are chock full of games the rest of the week, while UFC 269 is scheduled to take place on Saturday. This $1,000 risk-free first bet can be used on any game or match offered by Barstool Sportsbook.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Barstool Sportsbook Bonus Code Unlocks $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet

Barstool Sportsbook is giving new users who register for a new sportsbook account a $1,000 risk-free first bet. This risk-free bet promo effectively backs a user’s first real-money wager with up to $1,000 in site credit if the first real-money bet loses.

That means if a bettor chooses to wager $550 on the New York Giants to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but the Chargers win, Barstool Sportsbook would refund the user’s account $550 in site credit. This promo gives new users a second chance of sorts in the event that the player’s first bet loses.

Promos

Barstool Sportsbook updates their promos and odds boosts daily, giving users plenty of reasons to get back in on the action. Let’s take a look at the best offers available as of Wednesday.

Bet with Kayce

The Bet with Kayce promo is based on betting on overs on Wednesdays. Any Barstool Sportsbook user who opts-into the promo and takes the over on three-pointers scored in Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers can get bonus cash for every three-pointer scored past the over/under total if the bet wins. The over/under on made three-pointers in this game is 25.5. Keep in mind that the Warriors make the most threes per game in the league (15.4), while Portland makes 13 per game.

4+ Leg Cross-Sport Parlay Insurance

Bettors who build a parlay of four or more legs consisiting of wagers from at least two different sports can get 50% of their stake back up to $25 in sportsbook cash as long as only one or two legs miss. Qualifying bets must have final odds of +500 or longer, while the individual legs must have odds of -200 or longer.

How to Register with a Barstool Sportsbook Bonus Code

Prospective bettors interested in getting in on this week’s action can do so by registering for a Barstool Sportsbook account. Clicking on any of the links on this page and using Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000 will unlock the $1,000 risk-free first bet offer.

Click here to register for a sportsbook account.

to register for a sportsbook account. Complete the registration process by filling in the required information.

Make your first deposit using one of the sportsbook’s safe deposit methods.

Place your first real-money wager on the game of your choice.

If your first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund your account up to $1,000 in site credit.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet when you click here and use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000.