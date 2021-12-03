On Saturday afternoon, the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will go head-to-head in the SEC Championship Game. This is a highly-anticipated matchup and various legal online sportsbooks are offering some of the most enticing new user promos of the year.

Here you will find our guide for How to Bet the SEC Championship Game, including promos, bonuses, and odds boosts.

How to Bet the SEC Championship Game

There are a plethora of promos, odds boosts, and bonuses being offered by legal online sportsbooks. Below you will find our picks for the best promos.

$1,001 Free Bet Match and Odds Boosts from Caesars Sportsbook

Any prospective bettor looking for a sizable bonus win or lose need look no further than Caesars Sportsbook. Bettors who register for a Caesars Sportsbook account can get a Free Bet that matches their first real-money wager up to $1,001. The best part of this offer is that the Free Bet will convey win or lose. That means if a bettor wagers $700 on Alabama to win, and they are victorious, the player would earn a $700 Free Bet.

Caesars Sportsbook users can also get in on the action with a number of odds boosts, including:

Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh & Georgia All Win (+270)

Alabama, Cincinnati & Michigan All Win (+400)

Alabama Win & Over 49.5 Total Points (+525)

DraftKings Sportsbook’s 100-1 No Brainer

The best no-brainer bet available for the SEC Championship Game can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can get in on the action with a 100-1 odds boost on the SEC Championship Game, earning a bonus that pays out independent of the game’s final outcome.

Bettors who make a deposit of at least $5 and place a $1 wager on the Alabama or Georgia moneyline will earn a $100 bonus if a point is scored in the game. Considering the fact that this game cannot end in a tie, this promo will pay out a $100 bonus to any new user who opts-in.

$1,000 Risk Free Bet and Odds Boosts from Barstool Sportsbook

Barstool Sportsbook has a great risk-free first bet offer for new users who register for an account. This promo backs a user’s first bet up to $1,000 in the event that the bet loses. For example, if a bettor places a $925 wager on Alabama to win, but Georgia walks away with the win, Barstool Sportsbook would refund the user’s account with $925 in site credit.

The folks at Barstool Sportsbook are known for their unique odds boosts, and there are a few to take advantage of ahead of the SEC Championship Game:

Big Cat’s Game of the Year: Georgia -6.5 vs. Alabama (+115)

Georgia -6.5 vs. Alabama (+115) NCAAF Pick ‘Em Parlay: Michigan -10.5, Georgia -6.5, and Houston +10.5 (+700)

TwinSpires Gives $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Offer to New Users

The folks at TwinSpires have a great new user promo in the form of a $1,000 risk-free first bet. With this offer, any prospective bettor who signs up for a sportsbook account can place their first bet with the knowledge that if their first bet loses, TwinSpires will refund their account with up to $1,000 in site credit.

That means if a bettor wagers $350 on the Georgia Bulldogs to win, but Alabama prevails, TwinSpires would refund the user’s account $350 in site credit. This is a great promo for new users, as it effectively gives a second chance if the first bet loses.

