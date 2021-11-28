Barstool Sportsbook readies for a busy NFL Week 12 slate with a variety of bonuses, boosts, and betting promos that span the entire board in addition to specials on hockey, basketball, and soccer. Whether you’re looking to grab Big Cat’s Can’t-Lose Parlay, a free hoodie, bet risk-free bet, or use a variety of odds boosts, the Barstool Sportsbook app has it.

The latest Barstool Sportsbook bonus for NFL Week 12 dishes out several potentially lucrative betting specials. Those who sign up with Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000 will unlock direct access to these offers.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

With the app now live in 11 different states, bettors can jump into the mix and wager on intriguing matchups like Bucs-Colts, Eagles-Giants, Rams-Packers, Steelers-Bengals, and more. Below, we will run through all of the best offers available and take a look at how to get the app.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code for NFL Week 12 promos and other odds boosts.

Barstool Sportsbook Bonus for NFL Week 12

Those who jump into the app ahead of or throughout NFL Week 12 can launch the sports wagering experience with a strong $1,000 risk-free first bet. This special provides players with the opportunity to score a big win on a point spread, moneyline, or prop bet. If the wager doesn’t hit, this Barstool Sportsbook bonus will issue bettors a site credit in the equivalent of the lost wager amount.

Meanwhile, the MeganMakinMoney Merch Giveaway continues to be one of the most popular betting specials available in the app. Here’s how the offer works:

Each week, Barstool Sports personality MeganMakinMoney makes an NFL moneyline pick. This week she is backing the Rams to knock off the Packers.

Those who make a $50+ wager on her pick will receive a free Barstool Sportsbook hoodie. It doesn’t matter if the wager wins or loses, at least in terms of the bonus, as the free gear will be issued either way.

Notably, Megan is 7-4 this season through 11 weeks with her picks in this special.

How to Get the Barstool Sportsbook Bonus for NFL Week 12

As mentioned above, Barstool Sportsbook is now available in 11 different states after most recently launched in West Virginia last week. The app is also available in: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, and Arizona.

Get the app by clicking here . Use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000.

. Use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000. Complete the brief registration process.

Make a $10+ first deposit to activate the new player promo.

Make a $10+ wager on any NFL Week 12 matchup to lock in the risk-free wager.

Then, use Barstool’s other specials, odds boosts, and more.

Sunday Boosts

One of the best features when it comes to Barstool Sportsbook bonuses are the app’s daily odds boosts. Today, bettors can lock in some of these highlight boosts (in addition to several others):

Jalen Hurts to score 2+ touchdowns (boosted to +875)

Warriors, Lightning, and Real Madrid all to win (boosted to +500)

Tom Brady and Carson Wentz each to throw 2+ passing touchdowns in Bucs vs. Colts (boosted to +185)

Patriots to win, Steelers +8.5 vs. Bengals, and over 41.5 points in Vikings-49ers (boosted to +210)

Steelers, Dolphins, and Packers all to win (boosted to +1100)

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook bonus code for NFL Week 12 promos and other odds boosts.