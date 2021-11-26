Black Friday officially kicked off the holiday shopping rush, and if you’re in the market for a new sports betting app, then Barstool Sportsbook should be at the top of your list.

The latest Barstool Sportsbook bonuses give new players a huge risk-free bet, hoodies, and odds boosts throughout a busy holiday stretch of sports.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Players who use bonus code ELITE1000 will get direct access to the best promos offered by one of the best overall sportsbook apps available in any market. And throughout a weekend filled up with college football, college basketball, NBA, NHL, and NFL Week 12 games, the app’s strengths will be on full display.

Grab the best Barstool Sportsbook bonuses this weekend by clicking right here and using promo code ELITE1000.

Barstool Sportsbook Bonus for Holiday Weekend

One of the best Barstool Sportsbook bonuses comes in the form of exclusive merchandise. The app frequently offers pop-up specials that give free sweatshirts and hoodies to those who bet on select games.

This weekend, bettors who back Iowa over Nebraska Friday afternoon with a winning $100 bet and the Rams to beat the Packers with a $50 wager on Sunday afternoon can lock in exclusive Barstool Sportsbook gear. That said, given Dave Portnoy is a Michigan alum and the Wolverines host the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, it wouldn’t be terribly surprising to see a similar offer available for that game.

Still, the merchandise specials, while unique, are just part of the equation. Bettors who deposit and play this weekend will also get a $1,000 risk-free first bet, providing a huge bonus opportunity to go big and cash a big payout on any one of several games.

How to Get Barstool Sportsbook Bonuses

Chances are if you’re reading about the latest Barstool Sportsbook bonus options, then you’re considering getting the app. If that’s the case, follow these simple steps to start things up.

Click here . Doing so will activate Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000. This code will give direct access to the above promos along with several odds boosts.

. Doing so will activate code ELITE1000. This code will give direct access to the above promos along with several odds boosts. Make a first deposit of at least $10 to activate the risk-free first bet.

Make the risk-free first bet. Then use subsequent wagers to lock in other odds boosts and other specials.

The Barstool Sportsbook app is available in a total of 11 states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, and Arizona.

Weekends Odds Boosts

One of the best overall features of the Barstool Sportsbook app are its daily odds boosts and Bet with Barstool specials. On Friday, get these enhanced markets:

Rangers to win against Bruins (+235)

Cincy and Arkansas to win by 14+ points (+260)

Iowa to win and over 40 points total in Nebraska-Iowa (+265)

Duke to win vs. Goznaga and over 153.5 points (boosted to +725)

5+ goals in all 5 games: Blues-Blackhawks, Senators-Ducks, Canadiens-Sabres, Avalance-Stars, Maple Leafs-Sharks (boosted to +350)

Throughout the weekend, top football, basketball, and hockey games will receive odds boosts, so check back multiple times throughout each day.

Grab the best Barstool Sportsbook bonuses this weekend by clicking right here and using promo code ELITE1000.