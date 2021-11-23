Thanksgiving Week means one of the best sports weeks of the year is upon us, and the best Barstool Sportsbook promo code will unlock huge value from start to finish. Whether it’s NFL Thanksgiving action, college football, college basketball, NBA, or NHL betting, the Barstool Sportsbook app provides players with a variety of ways to hit in big this holiday weekend.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 unbolts a $1,000 risk-free first bet, dozens of odds boosts, merchandise offers, and other player incentives throughout a busy Thanksgiving week of sports action.

In recent months, the Barstool Sportsbook app has expanded its reach into a number of new markets, while quickly ascending in both established and new legal sports betting states. Earlier this week, it launched in West Virginia, become the 11th state in which bettors can wager with the app. That means those looking to bet NFL Thanksgiving action can do so there as well as in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Arizona, Tennessee, and Colorado.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code for Thanksgiving

It’s important to note upon review of the app that being a Barstool Sports fan isn’t necessarily a requirement to use the app, as it holds up on its own. While those familiar with the media company will appreciate its loose integration of some of the brand’s personalities, it ultimately holds up in terms of functionality, betting markets, odds boosts, and sportsbook bonuses.

Throughout of a packed Thanksgiving week of sports betting action, players will be able to start the betting experience with the “2 for 1” special that provides a $1,000 risk-free first bet. Why is called “2 for 1,” you ask? Because players get a risk-free bet, providing a second opportunity to win should the first wager lose.

Other Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Bonuses

While risk-free bets are somewhat standard fare when it comes to betting apps, it’s important to note that Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 will also bring direct access to a number of merchandise offers. Throughout the NFL, NHL, soccer, and college football season, the app has circled select games and offered free sweatshirts and hoodies for those who place wagers on the action.

Look for similar deals throughout this weekend — and while we’re not sure what the app has in store — it wouldn’t be surprising to see an offer around Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game.

What we do know, however, is that the MeganMakinMoney Merch Giveaway will give those who back Megan’s NFL Week 12 moneyline pick with a $50+ wager a free Barstool Sporstbook hoodie. After correctly backing the Bengals in Week 11, Megan is now 7-4 with her selections this season. Her pick for this weekend will be available prior to the weekend, so check back for more details.

Oh, and don’t forget about this “Overs Club” offer. Bet $250 on the Bills-Saints over, and if it wins, get $250 and an exclusive “Overs Club” jacket.

This Thanksgiving Night. The most exclusive of exclusive clubs is back open for business. Bet 250 on the over in Bills vs Saints and if it hits you win 250 and this starter overs club jacket. It’s amazing. #theoversclub pic.twitter.com/p8eswqr9IM — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 23, 2021

In terms of betting value, the Barstool Sportsbook app offers a variety of daily odds boosts and “Bet with Barstool” boosts that provide significantly enhanced odds on game props, player props, and parlay markets. The app adds daily boosts and updates multiple times per day, so be sure to check back frequently.

