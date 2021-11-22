A Monday Night Football clash between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is on tap for tonight, in a game that will close out NFL Week 11. There are plenty of exceptional offers from legal online sportsbooks, including promos, odds boosts, and bonuses.

Below you will find our guide for The Best Giants vs. Bucs Promos for MNF. This includes odds boosts, promotions, and bonuses for the game.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

The Best Giants vs. Bucs Promos for MNF

There are a plethora of promos, odds boosts, and bonuses available for this Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let’s take a look at the best offers.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet and MNF Odds Boosts

The folks at Barstool Sportsbook are offering new users who register for a new sportsbook account a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 to use on Monday Night Football. This offer acts as insurance in a way, which means if a bettor wagers $750 on the Giants to win but the Bucs walk away with the victory, Barstool Sportsbook would refund the user’s account $750 in site credit.

Any Barstool Sportsbook user will have the opportunity to get in on two MNF odds boosts. Users can get the Bucs to win and 50+ total points to be scored at +140 odds. Players can also get +485 odds on Tom Brady to throw over 2.5 TD passes and to record over 299.5 passing yards, Chris Godwin to score a TD, and Bucs to win.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,001 Free Bet Match and $100 Digital MasterCard Gift Card

New users who sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account can get in on the action with a $1,001 free bet match that pays out a Free Bet win or lose. This offer will match a new player’s first real-money wager dollar-for-dollar up to $1,001, paying out a Free Bet regardless of whether the user’s first bet wins or loses. Players can also get in on another promo that lets new users Bet $100, Get a $100 digital MasterCard gift card.

All Caesars Sportsbook players can also get a Monday Night Football Super Boost on Tom Brady to throw for over 269.5 passing yards and 1.5 passing TDs at +100 odds. Bettors can also get an escalated version of this promo with Tom Brady Over 299.5 Pass Yds & Over 2.5 Pass TDs at +280 odds

Click on your state in the list above to get a $1,001 free bet match and a $100 digital MasterCard gift card from Caesars Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $1, Win $100 If Either Team Scores on MNF

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS ON 1+ POINT!

NFL WEEK 11 BONUS! BET NOW

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users the chance to Bet $1, Win $100 if the Giants or Bucs score a point on Monday Night Football. This is a huge no-brainer bet, as no NFL game has ended in a scoreless tie since World War II. As long as either team scores, you could earn a $100 bonus on a mere $1 wager.

Bettors can also get in on a same game parlay promo for Monday Night Football. This offer gives bettors the chance to build a 4+ leg same game parlay with a potential refund of up to $25 if exactly one leg loses.

Bet $1, Win $100 if either team scores on Monday Night Football with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here.

BetMGM Has Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus for Monday Night Football

BetMGM Sportsbook States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If YOUR TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

When it comes to enticing new user promos that pay out a bonus win or lose, there might not be a better one on the board than this Bet $10, Win $200 touchdown bonus offer from BetMGM. With this promo, your $10 bet will pay out a $200 touchdown bonus regardless of the outcome of this Monday Night Football showdown.

For example, if a bettor places a $10 bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moneyline and they score a TD but lose the game, BetMGM would still pay out the $200 touchdown bonus. This is a great offer that pays out win or lose.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your team scores a touchdown on Monday Night Football with BetMGM.

FanDuel Sportsbook Gives $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet and MNF Odds Boosts

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 FREE

RISK FREE BET BET NOW

Any new user who signs up can get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook. With this promo, a bettor’s first real-money wager is backed with up to $1,000 in site credit. This is a great way to get started with the knowledge that if your first bet loses, you’ll get another chance with a refund in site credit of up to $1,000.

FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering a pair of odds boosts for Monday Night Football. Users can bet on 1+ TDs to be scored in each quarter at +175 odds. There’s another odds boost available on Tom Brady to pass for 250+ yards and Leonard Fournette to have 1+ TDs at boosted +220 odds.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook.