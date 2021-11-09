After months of anticipation, the college basketball season is set to tip off and the best college basketball promos are at Barstool Sportsbook. While a number of legal online sportsbooks have some other offers on the board, prospective bettors can cash in on a great new user promo and odds boosts from Barstool Sportsbook.

New users who register for a Barstool Sportsbook account can get a $1,000 risk-free first bet, as well as the best college basketball promos. This is a great time to get in on the action with this top-notch sportsbook app.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

There are 21 games available to bet on as college basketball tips off tonight and Barstool Sportsbook has boosted odds on a number of teams and game props to celebrate. Plus, new users who sign up for a new sportsbook account can take advantage of an excellent $1,000 risk-free first bet offer.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet from Barstool Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet

New users who register for a Barstool Sportsbook account can get a $1,000 risk-free first bet. This risk-free first bet promo means that prospective bettors will have insurance in a sense on their first real-money wager up to $1,000.

That means if a bettor chooses to wager $850 on Syracuse (-7000) to beat Lafayette (+1600), but Lafayette wins, Barstool Sportsbook would refund the user’s account $850 in site credit. This is truly a fantastic offer for prospective bettors who want the opportunity to place their first bet with the knowledge that they can get back their full stake in site credit up to $1,000 from Barstool Sportsbook.

When it comes to new user promos, this $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook stands out as one of the best in the legal online sports betting industry. With promos available on a number of sports and plenty of giveaways, Barstool Sportsbook has gained significant traction in many markets where the sportsbook app is legal and available.

Best College Basketball Promos

The folks at Barstool Sportsbook have a number of odds boosts available for tonight’s action, including:

Bench Mob Bets : Duke, Syracuse, and Alabama All to Win (+140)

: Duke, Syracuse, and Alabama All to Win (+140) Kansas to Win and 140+ Total Points (+200)

Florida, Houston, and Arkansas Each to Win By 20+ Points (+750)

These odds boosts will all be available up until the time of the first game’s tip-off.

How to Sign Up to Get the Best College Basketball Promos from Barstool Sportsbook

Any prospective bettor looking to get the best college basketball betting promos can do so by signing up for Barstool Sportsbook. The registration process only takes a few minutes.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to sign up for Barstool Sportsbook.

and use promo code ELITE1000 to sign up for Barstool Sportsbook. Complete the required information fields to register for an account.

Make your initial bet using one of the sportsbook’s safe account funding methods.

Navigate to the game of your choice and place a real-money wager up to $1,000.

If your bet wins, you’ll earn winnings based on the odds established when you placed the bet. If your bet loses, you’ll get $1,000 in site credit refunded to your account from Barstool Sportsbook.

Get a $1,000 risk-free bet from Barstool Sportsbook when you click here and use promo code ELITE1000.