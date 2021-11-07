Whether you’re looking for a large risk-free bet, free gear, or plenty of odds boosts on NFL Week 9 games, Barstool Sportsbook has some of the best ways to bet on the action.

The best Barstool Sportsbook bonus code for NFL Week 9 games is ELITE1000. By using this code, bettors will have access to a $1,000 risk-free bet, a free hoodie special, odds boosts, and other player perks.

There will be no shortage of compelling Week 9 contests, and there will be no shortage of ways to bet and win on today’s slate. That said, let’s jump into the mix and run through some of the latest Barstool Sporstbook bonuses before going over how to get the app.

Barstool Sportsbook Bonus Code for NFL Week 9

Whether you’re looking bet on NFL Week 9 upsets or are simply looking for some of the best overall NFL Week 9 betting promos, Barstool Sportsbook is a good place to start.

With a number of betting markets on the action, including spreads, moneylines, totals, player props, parlays, same-game parlays, live in-game betting, and more, the app provides bettors with a wide range of stellar wagering options.

That said, prospective players want to know about new player promos and sign up perks, so let’s look at what the best Barstool Sportsbook bonus code (ELITE1000) unlocks today.

First, bettors will be able to bet up to $1,000 free of risk. If the first wager wins, bettors will be able to take home a cash profit. If it doesn’t connect, however, a site credit equivalent to the initial amount will be issued.

Beyond the risk-free first bet, bettors can back Barstool personality MeganMakinMoney with her NFL Week 9 pick. Those who take the 49ers ML with a $50+ wager will receive a Barstool Sportsbook hoodie, regardless if the bet wins or loses. While backing the 49ers over the Cardinals feels like a bit of a toss up, it’s worth noting that Megan has hit on six of her eight picks this season.

Barstool Sportsbook Bonus Code Unlocks NFL Week 9 Boosts

Let’s take a look at some of the top odds boosts and other specials available with our Barstool Sportsbook bonus code today:

Ravens to win, Bills -6.5, Cowboys -1.5, Over 47.5 points in Titans-Rams (boosted to +320)

Cowboys -9.5, Bills -13.5, Panthers +4.5 (boosted to +575)

Browns to win, Packers +3.5, and Titans +3.5 (boosted to +1425)

Baker Mayfield to record under 234.5 passing yards and Trevor Lawrence to record under 222.5 passing yards (boosted to +300)

Total points scored in all NFL games today (over/under 577.5 points)

How to Get the App

It’s worth noting that Barstool Sportsbook is now available in Iowa, meaning this is the first football Sunday in which the state’s bettors can bet with Barstool on NFL action. The app is also available in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, and Tennessee.

To get it, click here. This will populate Barstool Sportsbook bonus code ELITE1000.

Deposit at least $10.

Make a risk-free first bet.

With subsequent wagers, bet using the other available specials and boosts.