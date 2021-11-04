With Barstool Sportsbook Iowa now live, the state’s newest sports betting app gears up for its first weekend of college football and NFL action with a number of strong promos, bonuses, and odds boosts.

This weekend marks the first in which Barstool Sportsbook Iowa will offer action on college football and NFL games. New and current players will be able to grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet, dozens of odds boosts, and special bonuses on Iowa and Iowa State football action.

Barstool Sportsbook has launched in a number of states in recent months, quickly becoming one of the best all-around sportsbook options. Barstool fans will appreciate the integration of the brand’s top personalities, while those unfamiliar with the company will still enjoy the experience for its aggressive boosts and bonuses.

Barstool Sportsbook Iowa Bonus for First Weekend of Football

We will detail some of the other offers below, but first let’s dial in on two Iowa specials this weekend. Bettors can lock in a $50 max bet on Iowa -11.5 over Northwestern at +200 odds and Iowa State -6.5 at +200 odds. Basically, if you’re looking to bet on either school this weekend, doing so with double-your-money odds is the best way to do it.

Meanwhile, Barstool Sportsbook Iowa also offers a $1,000 risk-free first bet to all new players. This special provides two opportunities to score a big payout. If the bet cashes, grab the profits. If it doesn’t, hop back in with a site credit bonus equivalent to the first wager amount.

These specials come in addition to a variety of other perks, including Parlay+ (same-game parlays), merchandise offers, and other odds boosts.

Let’s go deeper on some of these offers below.

Barstool Sportsbook Iowa Hoodies and More

Earlier this week, Barstool Sporstbook offered MACtion bettors the chance to lock in a free hoodie on winning MAC football bets. While we don’t yet know if it will offer similar merch this weekend, recent history suggests bettors will be able to grab more exclusive gear.

What we do know is that the MeganMakinMoney Merch Giveaway returns this week with a hoodie for those who bet $50 on her NFL moneyline pick of the week. So far this season, Megan is 6-2 with her picks and is taking the 49ers to beat the Cardinals.

Bettors also can have an opportunity this month bet on NBA and NHL games for a chance to win free jerseys of each sport (value up to $200).

Weekend Boosts

Meanwhile, check out daily odds boosts and Bet with Barstool offers such as these:

Michael Carter and Jonathan Taylor each to score a touchdown (boosted to +420)

Louisiana-Lafayette to win by 10+ and over 50 total points scored (boosted to +185)

Bruins, Kraken, and Sharks all to win (+400)

Logan Paul UFC 268 Special: Kamaru Usman to win by KO/TKO/DQ (boosted to +268)

Carson Wentz to throw over 1.5 TD passes, Michael Pittman Jr. to record over 67.5 receiving yards, Michael Carter to record over 36.5 receiving yards, and Colts to win (boosted to +650)

