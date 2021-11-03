Barstool Sportsbook recently expanded its presence by launching earlier this week in Iowa, but the app is bringing great bonuses to all players in its legal markets during a week that features the return of MACtion, NFL Week 9 games, and plenty more.

The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code provides bonuses, including a risk-free bet, free merchandise specials, and plenty of odds boosts.

Nobody does MACtion like Barstool Sportsbook, and that’s why they’re offering those who bet on the games tonight the chance to win free gear. More on this special below.

Best Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code For Big Week Ahead

MACtion returns front and center this week, helping fans (and bettors) bridge the gap between Monday and Thursday night football, and Barstool Sportsbook has plenty of ways to bet on the games, including a special hoodie offer. Additionally, NBA and NHL regular season action set the stage for a loaded Saturday college football slate as well as NFL Week 9.

Iowa sports bettors can now jump into the mix as the Barstool Sportsbook joined the state’s betting landscape Tuesday. The app is now live in a total of 10 states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Tennessee, Colorado, and Virginia.

Using the best Barstool Sportsbook promo code this week will give bettors access to a $1,000 risk-free first bet. Jump in and bet on any of the action, entirely free of risk, up to $1,000. If the bet wins, grab your cash profits. If the bet loses, catch a refund in site credit and get back in.

Best Bonuses with Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

In addition to the risk-free bet, be sure to opt-in for a chance earn free hockey and basketball jerseys. Those who do so and bet $10+ on NBA and NHL games this month will have an opportunity to score a free NHL or NBA jersey up to $200 in total value. The top 25 basketball bettors and the top 25 hockey bettors in terms of winning wagers with the longest odds will win these prizes.

Meanwhile, be sure to check out plenty of daily odds boosts and “Bet with Barstool” specials that enhance game and player prop markets.

Some notable Wednesday specials include a Big Maction Merch Giveaway. Simply bet on MACtion to score exclusive hoodies by placing a $100+ cash wager ATS on at least one of the two MAC games. If one of the bets settles as a win, get a free hoodie.

How to Sign Up

Those looking to get started should click any of the links on this page and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000. Doing so will unlock access to all of the offers available.

After completing the registration process, which takes only a minute, make a first deposit of at least $10. Bettors can deposit and wager risk-free as much as $1,000.

Barstool provides a number of safe and secure deposit methods, including PayPal, online checking, credit card, debit card, and more.

Place your first risk-free bet.

Place subsequent bets using boosted odds and other specials.

