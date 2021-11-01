The final game on the NFL Week 8 slate is set to kick off on Monday Night as the New York Giants travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. There are a number of exceptional promos, odds boosts, and bonuses available for this game from a variety of legal online sportsbooks.

Below you will find our guide for How to Bet Monday Night Football: Giants vs Chiefs, including promos, odds boosts, and bonuses for this nationally-televised game.

How to Bet Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Chiefs

The New York Giants (2-5) are on the road taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs are a double-digit point favorite and a -550 moneyline favorite. There are plenty of new user promos available that bring tremendous value to this game.

Last Chance to Get $5,000 Risk-Free Bet from Caesars Sportsbook

The largest new user promo available for Monday Night Football happens to be on its last night, as today is the final day to get a $5,000 risk-free first bet from Caesars Sportsbook. This risk-free bet means that Caesars Sportsbook will back a new user’s first bet up to $5,000 in site credit. For example, if a bettor wagers $3,700 on the Giants to win on MNF but they lose to the Chiefs, Caesars Sportsbook would refund the user’s account $3,700 in site credit.

Caesars Sportsbook is also offering a Monday Night Super Boost on Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones to each throw for over 1.5 passing TDs at +200 odds. All users can also get the Chiefs to win and Travis Kelce over 99.5 receiving yards at +250 odds.

Click on your state in the list above to get a $5,000 risk-free first bet from Caesars Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $5, Win $200 Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $200!

NFL WEEK 8 BONUS! BET NOW

Prospective bettors who register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can get an excellent 40-1 odds boost on either team to win the game on Monday Night Football. Users who sign up will have the opportunity to place a $5 wager on either the Giants or Chiefs to win the game. If their selected team wins, they’ll earn eight $25 Free Bets ($200 total), which can be used on any game, team, or sport.

DraftKings Sportsbook is also giving all users the chance to earn a 25% profit boost for any MNF same game parlay. This bet requires that the finishing odds be +200 or longer and carries with it a cap of $250 additional winnings.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $200 if your team wins on Monday Night Football with DraftKings Sportsbook.

BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If YOUR TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

Perhaps the best value promo on the board is this one from BetMGM, which gives new users the chance to win on the Giants or Chiefs moneyline, but also earn a $200 bonus regardless of the game’s outcome. New users who register for an account can place a $10 bet on either team to win, which will set up the touchdown bonus component of this promo. If the bettor places a $10 bet on the Giants to win and they score a TD, but lose the game, BetMGM would still pay out the $200 TD bonus.

Bet $10, Win $200 if your team scores a TD on MNF with BetMGM when you click here.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet and Odds Boosts

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook is offering new users who register for a sportsbook account a $1,000 risk-free first bet. This risk-free bet acts as insurance in the event that the user’s first bet loses. For example, if a bettor wagers $900 on the Chiefs to win, but the Giants win the game, Barstool Sportsbook would refund the user’s account $900 in site credit.

All users can take advantage of some MNF odds boosts, including:

Chiefs to Win and 50+ Total Points (+110)

The Dime Package: Patrick Mahomes to record over 305.5 passing yards, Daniel Jones to record over 22.5 rushing yards, Tyreek Hill to record over 80.5 receiving yards, and Chiefs to win (+750)

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI, CT GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 FREE

RISK FREE BET BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook has a $1,000 risk-free first bet offer for prospective bettors who sign up for a new sportsbook account. If a bettor wagers $1,000 on the Chiefs to win, but the Giants prevail, FanDuel Sportsbook would refund the user’s account $1,000 in site credit.

New and existing users can also get a number of odds boosts for Monday Night Football, including Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones to throw 5+ combined passing TDs (+200), and 1+ TDs scored in each quarter (+150).

Get a $1,000 risk-free bet from FanDuel Sportsbook when you click here.

WynnBet 100-1 Odds Boost for MNF

Perhaps the best overall value on this list comes by way of WynnBet. Prospective bettors who register for a new WynnBet account can get a 100-1 odds boost on Monday Night Football, earning a $100 bonus if either the Giants or Chiefs score a touchdown in the game.

Players must simply register for an account, make a $20 first deposit, and place their first $1 real-money wager on the Giants or Chiefs moneyline. If either team scores a touchdown on Monday Night Football, any new user who registered and opted-into the promo will earn a $100 bonus.

Click on the state you plan on betting from in the list above to get a 100-1 odds boost on either team to score a TD on Monday Night Football.