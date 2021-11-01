The Chiefs are off to a shockingly poor start this season, while the Giants have failed to meet even the most modest of expectations. Suddenly, Patrick Mahomes can’t stop turning the ball over, and the Chiefs look vulnerable almost every time they take the field. Tonight, they will look to keep up in an AFC playoff race that’s quickly getting away from them, Giants (2-5) on Monday night, while the banged-up Giants try to pull off a primetime upset.

Let’s take a look at this NFL Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup with our best Giants vs. Chiefs player props picks.

Giants vs. Chiefs Player Props

Darrel Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Darrel Williams will be the feature back for the Chiefs tonight with Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with a knee injury. Despite trailing Edwards-Helaire in rushing attempts and rushing yards, Williams has proven to be a guy the Chiefs can rely upon to get the ball across the goal line. He has four rushing touchdowns already this season, the only back to score for Kansas City on the ground thus far.

With Mahomes struggling to protect the football and Kansas City installed as large home favorites in a game they absolutely have to have, we could see the run game featured more heavily here, meaning more Williams. The Giants defense is No. 14 against the pass, but just No. 24 against the rush, allowing over 125 yards per game on the ground.

Darrell Williams is BACK in the end zone 👏 pic.twitter.com/5RlMVMMRXN — TWSN (@TWSN___) October 17, 2021

New York has allowed six scores by running backs this season, but four of those have come in the last three weeks. In fact, all four came in Weeks 5 and 6 against the Cowboys and Rams, two offenses with similar explosiveness to that of the Chiefs.

An interesting subtlety worth pointing out here is that two of those touchdowns were scored by running backs on pass receptions. Kansas City isn’t averse to scoring in that fashion, as two of its six scores by backs this season have come through the air. Williams is a serviceable receiver, too, with 13 catches on 18 targets for 108 yards.

Kansas City’s team total is set over 30 points for this one and Williams is as good a bet as any to get into the end zone.

Daniel Jones Anytime Touchdown Scorer

You get great value here for one of the most dangerous rushing quarterbacks in the league. Daniel Jones is third behind Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts in rushing yards in 2021 with 229 yards through seven games. He has rushed the ball at least three times in every game thus far, including a season-high eight attempts in last week’s win.

Jones scored with his legs in each of his first two games this season, but has not done so since.

BIG WINNER 🚨 A bettor put $600 on Daniel Jones to score the first touchdown. Payout: $18,600! pic.twitter.com/CGAewbqatz — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 17, 2021

That streak could very well end here, however, as Kansas City has already allowed four quarterback rushes for touchdowns this year. Jackson got in the end zone twice on short runs in Week 2 before Josh Allen scampered for a score in Week 5. Ryan Tannehill completed the list with a 2 yard rushing touchdown last week in Kansas City’s blowout loss at Tennessee.

With Saquon Barkley still sidelined, New York may have to get creative in the rushing game when in close. They already only average 3.8 yards per carry on the season, the seventh-worst mark in the league, so using Jones on a disguised play action sneak or a quick dive around the goal line seems wholly plausible.

If you’re going to try such things, you may as well do it against the league’s sixth-worst rush and scoring defense.

Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 Touchdown Passes

Yes, Patrick Mahomes is struggling this season by comparison to the lofty standards he has set. He is tied for the league lead with nine interceptions, sharing the crown of thorns with Jets’ rookie Zack Wilson.

That said, two questions:

Do you think Mahomes is going to stop slinging the ball? Do you think Andy Reid is going to fall out of love with the pass?

No shot.

Not for nothing , Mahomes is also second in the league in pass attempts and fifth in the league in passing yards. When you throw the ball as often as the Chiefs do sometimes balls get picked off. Mahomes isn’t going to stop trusting his arm and his instincts and this team is built to move the ball through the air. End of story.

Has the league caught up to Patrick Mahomes? @charleswoodson breaks it down: pic.twitter.com/GsgJgUt2rS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 31, 2021

To counterbalance his nine picks a bit, Mahomes has accounted for 19 touchdowns already in 2021, 18 of which came via his arm. And, he did that with the team failing to score a single touchdown in last week’s loss to Tennessee, meaning he was averaging three touchdown passes per game before that debacle.

Mahomes has thrown for at least three scores in four games already and had two or more touchdown passes in every game prior to Week 7.

Tonight, he will be facing a New York pass defense which has 14 receiving touchdowns through seven games. In fact, they allowed three and four receiving scores against the Cowboys and Rams, respectively, in Weeks 5 and 6, the only two offenses they have faced that even remotely resemble Kansas City’s.

As mentioned, the Chiefs were kept out of the end zone completely last Sunday. That means Mahomes did not throw a touchdown, something that has only occurred five other times in his NFL career. As you may expect from a competitor and winner like Mahomes, he responded by throwing at least three touchdowns in four of the five games following those efforts.

Expect a similar bounce back for him in a game his team desperately needs.

