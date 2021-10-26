It’s all come down to this as the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros go head to head and there are a number of World Series betting promos from legal online sportsbooks. The eyes of the baseball world are sure to be fixed on Minute Maid Park for Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Here you will find our guide for The Best World Series Betting Promos, including odds boosts, bonuses, and promotions.

The Best World Series Betting Promos

The Houston Astros are set to appear in their third World Series in five seasons, having won it all in 2017 in a seven-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, while having most recently lost in 2019 in Game 7 against the Washington Nationals. This World Series marks the first appearance for the Atlanta Braves since a sweep of the New York Yankees in 1999.

Caesars Sportsbook $5,000 Risk-Free First Bet

New users who sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account can get in on the action with the largest risk-free first bet offer in all of legal online sports betting. Bettors who register for a Caesars Sportsbook account can get a $5,000 risk-free bet that is backed by the sportsbook up to $5,000 in site credit. If the first bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook will refund the user’s account up to $5,000 in site credit.

Caesars Sportsbook is also offering odds boosts on Game 1, including a Super Boost on the Braves to win and Freddie Freeman to record at least one hit at +325 odds. There are even more boosts, including:

Braves Win By 4 or More Runs (+500)

Eddie Rosario Home Run & Braves Win (+800)

Yordan Alvarez & Austin Riley Each Hit HR (+1200)

Astros 2-1 Win (+3300)

Click on your state in the list above to get a $5,000 risk-free first bet from Caesars Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet, Postseason Cycle Bonus, and Odds Boosts

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook has a $1,000 risk-free first bet offer available for new users who register for a sportsbook account. This $1,000 risk-free first bet provides great value ahead of Game 1 of the World Series. All users can also get in on a couple of odds boosts, including the World Series to reach 7 Game (+240), Eddie Rosario or Yordan Álvarez to hit a HR (+240).

Users with Barstool Sportsbook can also get in on the World Series action with the Postseason Cycle Bonus. Players need simply opt-in, place a single $50+ cash, pre-live, plus odds wager on Game 1. If the bet settles as a win or loss, the bettors will get a tiered sportsbook bonus cash payout for every hit registered by the team the players bet on.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet when you click here and use promo code ELITE1000.

FanDuel Sportsbook Risk-Free Same Game Parlay and Odds Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI, CT GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 FREE

RISK FREE BET BET NOW

Not only can prospective bettors get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook, but also an additional World Series promo and odds boost. Users can get Freddie Freeman or Jose Altuve to hit a home run in Game 1 at +210 odds, which have been boosted from +150.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s World Series same game parlay is an enticing way to get boosted odds by building a bigger bet with attainable props. Any user who places a 3+ leg same game parlay wager on Game 1 of the World Series with final odds of +400 or greater can get up to $10 back if the bet loses.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook World Series MVP Boost and Individual Hits & Home Runs Props

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS UP TO $1,050 FREE

RISK FREE BET + BONUS BET NOW

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new users a $50 for signing up with a qualifying deposit, as well as bonus credits up to $1,000. The real value is in the prop betting on the World Series. All DraftKings Sportsbook users are able to place a wager on the player who will finish the World Series with the most hits or home runs. Jose Altuve (+500) and Adam Duvall (+550) have the best odds for those markets, respectively.

All users can take advantage of a 20% profit boost on the World Series MVP market. The maximum bet limit for this promo is $50 and the 20% profit boost is capped at $300 additional winnings in addition to whatever the payout ends up being based on the established odds at the time of the bet.

Get a $50 Free Bet and up to $1,000 in bonus credits from DraftKings Sportsbook when you click here.

BetMGM World Series Home Run Bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW!

Like many of the other legal online sportsbooks on this list, BetMGM offers prospective bettors a $1,000 risk-free bet that acts as insurance on a player’s first bet. If the bet loses, BetMGM will refund the user’s account up to $1,000 in site credit.

One of the best promos available to BetMGM users is the home run bonus. Bettors who wager $25 on the Game 1 moneyline will earn a $2 Free Bet for every home run hit by either team in Game 1, regardless of which team wins the game.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from BetMGM.

FOX Bet $500 Risk-Free Bet and Odds Boosts

While it’s not the highest risk-free bet offer on the board, FOX Bet offers prospective sports bettors a $500 risk-free bet. All users can get a Super Boost on the Astros to win the World Series in 7 Games at +500 odds.

Additionally, FOX Bet users can now get a massive bet boost to “7x Your Money” on Alex Bregman and Freeddie Freeman to each record 2+ hits at +600 odds.

Get a $500 risk-free first bet from FOX Bet when you click here.