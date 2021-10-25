WynnBet is going big for Monday Night Football. Both the Saints and Seahawks came into the 2021 season with high expectations, but now both teams are still searching for an identity.

WynnBet is offering new users the chance to snag 100-1 odds on either team scoring a touchdown on Monday Night Football.

Just place a $1 wager on the spread, moneyline, or total in this game to qualify. If the Saints or Seahawks score a touchdown, you will win a $100 free bet.

This is almost a guarantee for bettors. The Saints are averaging 25.4 points per game and have scored a touchdown in each contest. The Seattle offense is relying on backup quarterback Geno Smith, but that shouldn’t keep them out of the endzone. Smith already has two touchdowns in just two games this year.

This 100-1 odds boost can be used on this Monday Night Football game or a handful of other markets. Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting.

Click on your state in the list above, deposit $20, and bet $1 on MNF to get started with WynnBET and cash in on this 100-1 no-brainer promo.

WynnBet’s 100-1 Monday Night Football Odds

There isn’t much to break down with this Monday Night Football promo. All you need to do is place a $1 wager on the spread, moneyline, or total to qualify for this WynnBet promo.

Once the Seahawks or Saints score a touchdown, you are a winner. The outcome of your original bet won’t impact whether or not you get the bonus. That $100 free bet will be deposited into your account after your original bet settles.

How to Sign Up and Get WynnBet Promo for MNF

Signing up with WynnBet is a quick and painless process that can be completed in minutes. It’s worth noting that new users can grab this 100-1 promo or a $1,000 risk-free bet. The risk-free bet has a higher potential value, but this 100-1 promo is a guaranteed free bet. If you’re in states where WynnBet is live, including New Jersey, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, Michigan, and more, follow these steps to get started

Create an account on WynnBet by clicking on your state in the dropdown menu above or below.

Make a deposit of $20 or more to trigger this 100-1 odds boost.

Place a $1 wager on the spread, moneyline, or total for Monday Night Football

Win a $100 free bet if the Saints or Seahawks score a touchdown.

Other Markets for This 100-1 Odds Boost

Here is the full list of markets and bonus triggers that new users can choose from for their 100-1 odds boost on WynnBet:

NFL or college football — win if either team scores a touchdown.

NHL game — win if a goal is scored.

Soccer game — win if a foul is called on either team during the game.

Boxing or UFC fight — win if either fighter lands a punch.

NBA or college basketball — win if either team hits a three-pointer.

Tennis match — win if either player scores a point in the match.

MLB game — win if there is at least one strikeout in the game.

Click on your state in the list above to get started with WynnBET and cash in on this 100-1 no-brainer promo.