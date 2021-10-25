If you’re in the market for the best Monday Night Football betting promo ahead of the Saints vs. Seahawks primetime showdown tonight, be sure to check out Barstool Sportsbook.

The best Monday Night Football new player promo and bonus for the Saints vs. Seahawks game is at Barstool Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

With a $1,000 risk-free bet, merchandise offers, and several odds boosts on the game and the rest of the night’s action, there’s no shortage of ways to lock in awesome value.

The Saints head west favored by just a bit more than a field goal over the Seahawks. Both of these perennial NFC contenders have been up and down out of the gate, and each team desperately needs a win to keep pace in a crowded playoff picture. That sets up a compelling primetime matchup that figures to draw plenty of spread, moneyline, and prop bets, all of which can be made at Barstool Sportsbook.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet, merch offers, odds boosts, and more.

The Best Monday Night Football Promo Is at Barstool Sportsbook

Barstool Sportsbook has burst onto the scene in a number of legal sports betting markets in recent months and has since vaulted into the convo as one of the best overall sports betting apps in states such as New Jersey, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, Arizona, Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Notably, it could also join the NY online sports betting market some time next year.

Consistently creative odds boosts and incentives both bring in new players and help retain established ones, and the case is no different tonight as it offers up some of the best Saints vs. Seahawks betting promos.

Jump into the mix with a $1,000 risk-free first bet that will either return a cash profit with a winning wager or an equivalent amount of site credit with a losing wager. This “2 for 1” bonus sets up players with two shots at bringing home a big win at the start of the sports betting experience.

Meanwhile, bettors can also grab the “Mr. Ice Merch Giveaway” and follow his featured pick with a $100 wager to grab a bonus hoodie, if the bet wins. Back the Rangers (-141) over the Flames to win the complimentary gear.

Saints vs. Seahawks Betting Promos at Barstool Sportsbook

The Barstool Sportsbook app also has a variety of Saints-Seahawks bonuses. Check out the exclusives menu to get both standard odds boosts and “Bet with Barstool” specials. Some notable boosts include:

Saints to win and game to go over 40 total points (boosted from +140 to +170)

Over 3.5 field goals made in Saints vs. Seahawks (boosted from +140 to +170)

Additional boosts will be added throughout the day.

How Bet on Monday Night Football

Whether you’re looking to bet on MNF, NHL, or NBA action tonight, the best way to do it is at Barstool Sportsbook. Follow these quick steps to get started:

Click here to register. Use promo code ELITE1000 . Make a first deposit of at least $1,000.

to register. Use promo code . Make a first deposit of at least $1,000. Make a risk-free first bet.

Bet with any of the boosted or standard odds markets.

That’s it. It’s that simple.