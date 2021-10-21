A great deal of the betting population isn’t backing the New York Giants or Jets for their respective Week 7 matchups.

The pair of New York (or New Jersey) NFL squads aren’t getting much love from a betting standpoint in Week 7. And why should they? The Giants are 1-5 following two double-digit losses while the Jets are 1-4 with a Bill Belichick Patriots team on deck.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants and Jets are tied for the lowest percentage of spread bets for their respective games. Twelve percent of the spread bettors for Giants-Panthers wagered on Big Blue to cover and the same goes for Gang Green to cover in its meeting with New England.

The Giants are +3.0 against the Panthers and the Jets are +6.5 against the Pats.

As for the percentage of the spread handle, the Jets are responsible for 4%, which is the lowest percentage across the league right now. The Giants, on the other hand, are receiving 12% of the spread handle for their Week 7 game.

The moneyline splits for either team aren’t pretty either.

The Giants, at +135, are responsible for 36% of the handle but just 11% of the total bets.

The Jets are +220 to win outright and are receiving just 4% of the handle and 6% of the moneyline bets for their specific matchup.

Why the disinterest?

As we previously mentioned, the Giants are coming off a pair of blowout losses and haven’t been all too kind to their bettors as of late. Overall, the Giants are 2-4 against the spread, 1-5 outright, and 3-2-1 when it comes to the over-under. The total for their Week 7 matchup is over-under 43.0.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers have actually covered in eight of their last nine road games. The pair of teams will kick off at MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Jets have been even worse against the spread, sporting a 1-4 mark in that regard to go with their 1-4 outright record. They’re also 2-3 on the over-under ahead of a divisional game that currently carries a total of over-under 42.0.

For some context, the Patriots have won 11 straight over the Jets and already defeated New York in Week 2 by a score of 25-6. These are significant reasons why the Jets aren’t getting much support as far as the moneyline and spread wagers are concerned.