With Connecticut online sports betting now officially live, those who are physically present within state lines can sign up, deposit, and begin playing with the best online sporstbook apps. To draw in new players right from the start, the top operators are rolling out a number of excellent offers, which will detail how to get below.

The Best Connecticut Sportsbook Promos and Bonuses

Connecticut online sports betting is now live and open for business. At the start, FanDuel Sportsbook, SugarHouse and DraftKings will accept bets. Currently, the best CT sports betting promos and bonuses are available at FanDuel Connecticut and SugarHouse Sportsbook.

Whether you’re looking for a big risk-free first bet, a strong first deposit match, awesome odds, or plenty of boosts, the best CT sports betting promos cover it.

Now, let’s jump into both how to bet and how to sign up.

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook

The best CT sports betting promos are at FanDuel Connecticut. New players will receive a strong risk-free bet. Those looking for the most possible upside and flexibility from a new player bonus can wager risk-free up to $1,000 on any sporting event.

Click here to register, sign up, and make a first deposit of at least $10. Doing so will activate this free-bet offer, which maxes out at $1,000. If the first wager hits, bettors will receive a cash payout. If it doesn’t hit, don’t worry — FanDuel CT will refund the bet amount up to $1,000.

Meanwhile, the state’s sports betting launch also happens to coincide with the start of the NBA regular season and comes just ahead of NFL Week 7 action. Expect FanDuel Sportsbook to offer up unique bonuses in all sports betting states, including Connecticut, on this action.

Beyond these new player promos, bettors can also check out the following features:

Daily odds boosts

Same-game parlays

Live, in-game betting

Bet insurances

Profit Boosts

SugarHouse Sportsbook

The other notable sportsbook bonus available right from the very the start of Connecticut sports betting comes from SugarHouse Sportsbook. New bettors can jump into the mix with a 100% deposit bonus of up to $250. While risk-free bet offers return site credit that typically must be used on a single event, the deposit match provides far more flexibility.

Let’s say you deposit $200 into a new SugarHouse Connecticut account. A $200 match bonus will be issued, one that can be used on a single wager or via multiple bets.

To get this 100% bonus from SugarHouse CT, complete a brief registration process, and make a first deposit of $10+. After receiving the bonus, begin wagering on the day’s slate.

Great Timing for Connecticut Sports Betting

They say that timing is everything, and that is certainly the case in terms of the arrival of CT online sportsbooks. New players can lock in a number of outstanding offers ahead of NFL Week 7, college football Week 8, MLB Postseason, and NBA/NHL regular season games.

In short, bettors enter the fray in the midst of one of the busiest times on the sports betting calendar.

How to Sign Up for CT Sportsbooks

Here is the process for signing up:

Select a sportsbook.

Register by providing some general information.

Make a first deposit. Top options include online checking, debit card, credit card, PayPal, and more.

Select a new user promo bonus.

Begin wagering.