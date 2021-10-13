Episode 90 of the Wide Right Podcast provides you your best bets for the NFL’s Week 6 slate of games.

NFL Week 6 is here.

You know what that means…the Wide Right Podcast is back to provide you your best bets for the upcoming games.

Unfortunately, this week doesn’t encompass as many matchups due to four teams being on their respective bye weeks. Regardless, we touch on all 14 of the league’s scheduled games and give you our picks for each spread, total, and moneyline.

We also have two specific locks for the week — tune in to find out what they are.

As always, odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook, bet $1, and get $100 in free bets by clicking here.

You can listen to the 90th episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The show can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY