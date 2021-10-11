How many points will each team produce this year? Place your bets!

The 2021-22 NHL season officially begins tomorrow night! It’s exciting to have hockey back, but — more importantly — it’s exciting that the NHL is returning to its traditional divisions and a full, 82-game regular season.

This offseason was a wild one. From an expansion draft to teams scrambling to make their finances work with the salary cap staying flat this season, player movement was wild over the summer.

So how will the player movement, the cap and a new team impact the standings? Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook has assigned likely point totals for each team and assess if we should bet the over or under on each.

We note two specific teams in the Western Conference below in italics. The Seattle Kraken are obviously a completely new franchise. The addition of Seattle moved the Arizona Coyotes from the Pacific Division to the Central Division moving forward.

Odds courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 FREE

RISK FREE BET BET NOW

Western Conference

Pacific Division

Vegas Golden Knights — 107.5 — Over

— 107.5 — Edmonton Oilers — 96.5 — Over

— 96.5 — Calgary Flames — 90.5 — Under

— 90.5 — Seattle Kraken* — 90.5 — Over

— 90.5 — Vancouver Canucks — 87.5 — Over

— 87.5 — Los Angeles Kings — 84.5 — Over

— 84.5 — San Jose Sharks — 82.5 — Under

— 82.5 — Anaheim Ducks — 72.5 — Over

Vegas lost Marc-Andre Fleury for nothing but they still have depth in net. Edmonton made the most significant addition, acquiring Duncan Keith from Chicago. And the Kings’ youth movement will be in full force this season.

The wild card in this division is replacing Arizona with a Seattle team that did exceptionally well building a strong, defensive group. They’ll be tough to play against.

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche — 111.5 — Under

— 111.5 — Minnesota Wild — 96.5 — Under

— 96.5 — Dallas Stars — 94.5 — Under

— 94.5 — St. Louis Blues — 92.5 — Over

— 92.5 — Winnipeg Jets — 91.5 — Over

— 91.5 — Chicago Blackhawks — 89.5 — Over

— 89.5 — Nashville Predators — 83.5 — Under

— 83.5 — Arizona Coyotes* — 69.5 — Under

Colorado is the class of the division — still. But they had two significant departures in the offseason in forward Brandon Saad and goaltender Philipp Grubauer. Darcy Kuemper is now their starter in net.

Minnesota cut ties with Zach Parise and Ryan Suter; Suter landed in Dallas, where the Stars will also welcome back Tyler Seguin. Chicago added a lot in the offseason, headlined by Marc-Andre Fleury and Seth Jones, and welcome back Jonathan Toews.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay Lightning — 108.5 — Over

— 108.5 — Toronto Maple Leafs — 104.5 — Under

— 104.5 — Boston Bruins — 102.5 — Over

— 102.5 — Florida Panthers — 100.5 — Over

— 100.5 — Montreal Canadiens — 88.5 — Under

— 88.5 — Detroit Red Wings — 78.5 — Over

— 78.5 — Ottawa Senators — 74.5 — Over

— 74.5 — Buffalo Sabres — 69.5 — Under

The elephant in the room here is the Jack Eichel situation in Buffalo. That entire franchise is a mess, and they’ll likely be a strong candidate for back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in the draft.

Boston is moving on without David Krejci and Tuukka Rask while Montreal will be without Shea Weber. Detroit got better this offseason and could surprise some people. And Florida is a really good team with a few key players in contract years.

Metropolitan Division

New York Islanders — 99.5 — Over

— 99.5 — Washington Capitals — 96.5 — Over

— 96.5 — Pittsburgh Penguins — 96.5 — Under

— 96.5 — Carolina Hurricanes — 95.5 — Over

— 95.5 — New York Rangers — 95.5 — Over

— 95.5 — Philadelphia Flyers — 92.5 — Under

— 92.5 — New Jersey Devils — 88.5 — Under

— 88.5 — Columbus Blue Jackets — 76.5 — Under

The Islanders have the top-rated goaltending tandem in the NHL and it’s hard to imagine a team not reaching 100 points even in this deep division. They’ll be a Cup contender this year.

Pittsburgh being without Evgeni Malkin makes them an interesting play this season. The Rangers have a new voice behind the bench and in the front office and the Flyers will be without Kevin Hayes to start the season. How much will the Devils improve? And how bad are the Jackets without Seth Jones?

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab a risk-free bet up to $1,000.