Should you bet on the Rangers this season?

The New York Rangers get the 2021-22 party started on Wednesday night in Washington. Game One: Tom Wilson against a Rangers’ roster that was specifically designed to beat him personally this offseason.

Perfect.

But when we take a step back, how do the Rangers look this season? Should we bet on the Blue Shirts this season?

Let’s take a look at some best bets for the Rangers this season.

Odds courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buy or Sell?

Gerard Gallant wins the Jack Adams Award: +950 – Sell

Gallant would need the Rangers to challenge for the top record in the league to pull off the Jack Adams. In a loaded division, he could make significant noise. He’s one of the leaders in odds, but we like another coach in this market more.

Igor Shesterkin to win the Vezina Trophy: +2600 – Buy

Shesterkin played well last year and will have an improved roster in front of him this year. These are terrific odds if you’re a believer in him — and we are just that.

Adam Fox to repeat as Norris Trophy winner: +1000 – Sell

Fox is a marvelous defenseman and will still be one of the best in the NHL this season. But no player has repeated as Norris winner since Niklas Lidstrom won three straight between 2006-08. He’ll be great, but won’t repeat.

Over or Under?

Rangers Point Total: 95.5 – Over

Our bet is it will take 98 points to get into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference this year, and we’re predicting the Rangers will get into the postseason. Their division is incredibly tough, but the Rangers could surprise a few people if their young players take a step forward — which we’re willing to buy with Gallant at the helm.

Individual Points:

Artemi Panain: 94.5 – Under

Ryan Strome: 65.5 – Under

Adam Fox: 62.5 – Over

Kaapo Kakko: 42.5 – Over

Alexis Lafrenière: 40.5 – Over

If you’re buying the Over on the Rangers’ point total, this is where you put more money where your wallet is: bet the young players to improve.

We’re actually under on Panarin and Strome, but like Fox to move up a bit and both Kakko and Lafrenière to take a big step forward. If we get 45-plus from those two youngsters (or even north of 50), the Rangers will be in good shape.

