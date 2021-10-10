After a narrow loss on opening night, the Dallas Cowboys have since rattled off three straight wins to take sole possession of first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys now play host to the Giants, a team coming off its first win of the season a week ago. Plenty of stars will be on the field when these teams get together later today, and there are plenty of intriguing betting options on this matchup.

Let’s jump into this important NFC East showdown with a look at the best Giants vs. Cowboys player props picks.

The Top Giants vs. Cowboys Player Props Picks

Daniel Jones Over 303.5 Total Pass and Rush Yards

Playing for a 1-3 team with low expectations helps Daniel Jones ride under the radar a bit as a quarterback. But the guy has kept his team in games this season and quietly owns a quarterback rating in the top half of the league. He has topped this prop’s number in each of his last three games, putting up 344 and 305 combined passing and rushing yards in Weeks 2 and 3 before dropping a season high 429 total yards last week.

Even in Week 1, the lone game this season in which he failed to top this prop’s requirement, Jones came up just short, throwing for 267 yards and scampering for another 27 to finish with 294 total yards, a mere 10 shy of our magic number.

It’s likely you won’t realize that Jones currently sits seventh in the league in net passing yards this season with 1,130 yards, good for an average of 282.5 yards per game. What perhaps is more eye-opening, however, is the fact that Jones sits third in rushing yards by a quarterback thus far with 188 yards (47 yards per game). That puts him behind just Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts and well ahead of guys like Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, and Patrick Mahomes.

In other words, Jones is averaging 343 total yards per game through four games, but is only being asked to put up 304 to win this wager. He must be facing a tough defense, huh?

Not quite. Dallas is the league’s second worst pass defense, allowing 315.2 yards per game through the air.

Despite winning both games, the Cowboys allowed the other two dual threat quarterbacks they faced this season, Sam Darnold and Jalen Hurts, to run rampant against them. Darnold threw for 301 yards and ran for 35 more, while Hurts threw for 326 to go with 35 yards rushing.

Daniel Jones with a DEEP Touchdown to John Ross!!!! pic.twitter.com/heGtiaKImo — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 3, 2021

It’s hard to imagine Dallas keeping Jones in check without the speed and depth Jaylon Smith added to the Cowboys’ linebackers, the group most likely to be chasing Jones when he breaks contain.

Tony Pollard Over 40.5 Rushing Yards

After a guest appearance in Week 1 in which he received just three carries for 14 yards, Tony Pollard has proven himself an invaluable part of the Dallas offense. Pollard has suddenly been asked to answer the bell quite a bit of late on the team that calls the fifth highest percentage of run plays in the NFL this season (46.97%) and piled up 245 yards on the ground last week against a stout Carolina defense.

Pollard has received double-digit rushes in each of the last three games, all Dallas wins, rushing for at least 60 yards in each. He faces a New York rush defense that ranks 20th in the NFL, allowing 122.8 yards per game on the ground. When away from home, that number spikes to 128.5 yards per game, 12th most in the league.

The Giants also allow the ninth most rushing attempts per game (27.2), another number that jumps up when they travel. Opponents have attempted 30.5 run plays per game in Giants road games, tied for the NFL’s 10th highest number. Lastly, the Giants are one of the league’s 10 worst teams in yards per carry against (4.5), meaning Pollard should get good bang for his buck with the 10-13 carries he is likely to receive.

Every opposing running back that has rushed the ball at least 10 times this season has tallied 50 or more yards against New York, plenty to cash this prop. With Elliott still not 100 percent and with Dallas as large home favorites here, Pollard should once again see double-digit carries and could even see a few extra if the Cowboys hold the lead late and want to eat up some clock.

Dalton Schultz Over 4.5 Receptions

Dalton Schultz has become a safety net for Dak Prescott over the last several weeks. As the Cowboys have shifted to a more run-focused offense, Prescott has Schultz available more often as an outlet off play-action and when under duress. As a result, the Cowboys tight end has been targeted 15 total times in the last two weeks, hauling in six catches in each outing. That makes three games this season with at least six catches, including both of his home games.

Schultz (20 catches) is just two receptions behind Amari Cooper for the team lead (22) in 2021. He is also fourth among NFL tight ends in catches this season, pulling down more balls thus far than George Kittle, Mark Andrews, and Kyle Pitts.

Even without Prescott around for most of last season, Schultz still made his presence known, averaging nearly five targets a game and catching at least four balls in 10 of his 16 outings.

The Giants have been one of the worst teams at stopping tight ends in 2021. Against the two proven pass catchers they have faced at the tight end position this year, the Giants allowed Noah Fant and Logan Thomas to catch six balls each, plenty to cash this prop. There’s little reason to believe Schultz can’t do the same this Sunday.

