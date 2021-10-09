Who will be named the NHL’s most valuable player this season?

As we get ready for the 2021-22 NHL season to begin, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. Who will lead the league in scoring? Goals? And who will be named the NHL’s most valuable player?

Previously, we started our series picking some best bets for individual awards by selecting five quality buys for the Art Ross Trophy (top point-producer). Yesterday we picked five good bets for the Rocket Richard Trophy (leading goal-scorer).

Today, let’s continue with a few good bets to win the NHL’s MVP award — the Hart Memorial Trophy.

The Hart Memorial Trophy

The Hart Memorial Trophy is given to the league’s most valuable player. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid won his second Hart Trophy last year, giving the Oilers back-to-back winners; Leon Draisaitl won the award for the 2019-20 season.

So who are the best bets to be named the MVP in 2022? (Odds courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook.)

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

ODDS: +250

Chalk. He’s won twice and could add a third this season. The huge question is how well Edmonton plays in an improved division this season. If they can be a strong playoff team, McDavid (or Leon Draisaitl) could take home the Hart again.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

ODDS: +600

MacKinnon finished third last year behind McDavid and Auston Matthews. Colorado lost a couple key pieces in the offseason but they’re in a good spot to challenge for the Presidents’ Trophy and the top spot in the Western Conference. A strong record and a dominant offensive season could win the award for MacKinnon.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

ODDS: +4800

Barkov finished sixth in voting last year and took a big step forward with Florida bringing in three-time Stanley Cup champion head coach Joel Quenneville. Barkov inked a long-term deal (8 years, $10 million AAV) on Friday, making him the undisputed face of the franchise in Florida. If he plays up to that contract, and the Panthers are Cup contenders, he could be a sneaky-good pick.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

ODDS: +3400

This is a supreme long-shot from the Islanders, but Barzal is an intriguing play. The Islanders are primed to have a big season, and Barzal should be one of their leaders on the ice. If his offensive production takes a big step forward this season and the Islanders are near the top of their division, he could have an outside shot at winning the Hart.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

ODDS: +3400

Kane has one Hart Trophy at home (2016). The Blackhawks did some serious rebuilding this offseason, completely overhauling their blue line and adding depth up front. With Jonathan Toews back and Kirby Dach healthy, the Hawks center depth will be massively improved as well. Kane could be headed for a big offensive season, and the Blackhawks making the playoffs could help his case for a second Hart.

