Who will lead the NHL in points this season?

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is nearly here! After the pandemic limited teams to 56 games last season — against only re-worked divisional opponents — the NHL will return to a full 82-game format for this season.

The NHL will also have a long break in February as players are heading back to the Winter Olympics.

As we get ready for the new year, those who are so inclined may be looking for a good bet for individual NHL awards in the coming season.

We’re going to look ahead at the coming NHL season with some best bets for individual awards. We’ll begin with the Art Ross Trophy.

The Art Ross Trophy

The Art Ross Trophy is given to the player who leads the NHL in points each year. Not surprisingly, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid won the Art Ross after scorching the all-Canada division for 105 points in only 56 games last season.

So who are the best bets to win the award in 2022? (Odds courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook.)

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

ODDS: +150

The easy favorite, McDavid is the best player on the planet right now. He and Leon Draisaitl make up the highest scoring pair of teammates in the NHL and Draisaitl might be among those challenging McDavid for the award this year. After averaging nearly two points-per-game in a short season last year, McDavid could be heading for point territory we haven’t seen in years in 2021-22.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

ODDS: +9500

Matthews won the 2021 Maurice Richard Trophy (league’s leading goal scorer) and will be the centerpiece of Toronto’s offense. He finished last year tied for fifth in the NHL with 66 points even though he missed four games (appeared in 52). Over a full season in the Leafs’ more traditional division, Matthews could be headed for an even bigger career year.

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

ODDS: +9500

Rantanen also finished last season with 66 points and benefitted from playing with last year’s Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado’s offense is loaded and the bottom half of their division is going to be weak in the coming season. Rantanen could be a strong value bet to have a huge season.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

ODDS: +2600

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be a lot better this year than they have been over the past couple seasons. Jonathan Toews is back, Kirby Dach is healthy and the Hawks upgraded their defensive group significantly. Kane finished last season with 66 points, 51 of which came via assists. Improved centers on the Hawks’ roster could give him more opportunities to score and distribute.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

ODDS: +2600

Panarin’s 2021 season was broken up by a political issue and then ended prematurely because of injury. But when he was on the ice, Panarin was one of the most dynamic offensive threats in the league. He produced 58 points in only 42 games. An improved Rangers team (with added protection if anyone wants to take a cheap shot this year, cough Tom Wilson cough) could open up the ice for Panarin.

