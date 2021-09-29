Max Homa is emerging as an elite PGA Tour golfer. Homa won his third PGA Tour title two weeks ago at the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season opener, the Fortinet Championship. You may not have heard much about that event because just about every elite player on Tour was either continuing to recover from the end of the prior season or, just as likely, preparing for last weekend’s Ryder Cup.

In this guide for “How to Bet the Sanderson Farms Championship” you’ll find our best bets and top picks.

Homa is also the best golf Twitter follow, hands down. If you don’t believe me, check out this tweet perpetuating his extremely tongue-in-cheek “feud” with his IRL friend and fellow touring professional golfer Joel Dahmen.

Almost forgot to wish my son a Happy Son’s Day! I’m very proud of u, champ pic.twitter.com/6FQ4IEzfuL — max homa (@maxhoma23) September 29, 2021

Homa is the 31st-ranked player in the current Official World Golf Ranking. If there was a Twitter ranking, though, Homa would be the consensus #1, with apologies to the great Phil Mickelson. Unfortunately, neither Homa nor Mickelson is in the field for this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship. As with the Fortinet Championship, the Sanderson Farms Championship is suffering from field depletion related to the prior week’s Ryder Cup competition. As such, these picks will not be household names.

But you don’t have to know a lot about these players – or follow them on Twitter – to cash on them.

Sanderson Farms Championship Picks and Best Bets

Value Pick: Will Zalatoris Top 10 Finish (+175)

One spot behind Homa in the Official World Golf Ranking is Will Zalatoris. The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2020-2021 PGA Tour season, headlined by his solo second place finish at the Masters.

PGA Tour Rookie of the Year @WillZalatoris will likely be a popular bet this week. 👀 Check out the betting odds for the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. https://t.co/TC3i6MBrgH — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 27, 2021

Zalatoris is off to a solid start in the new season after finishing tied for 11th last week at the Fortinet Championship. This field is even weaker than the one that competed at the Fortinet Championship; Zalatoris projects to be in the conversation to win this week. A top 10 finish is well within his capability.

Long Shot Pick: Mito Pereira Top 5 Finish (+600)

We cashed on the Chilean at the Olympics over the summer, and Mito Pereira is showing no signs of being any sort of fluke or flash in the pan. Pereira was solo third at the Fortinet Championship two weeks ago.

Can't predict next week, let alone 2023. But it is a bit jarring to go straight from "Best Ryder Cup team ever" content into a Tour event where Sam Burns and Willy Z are topping the odds board. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) September 28, 2021

If anything, Pereira is the classic rising stock that you need to buy before its price rises too high to extract any value. Pereira had two top-ten finishes in July (he tied for fifth at the Barbasol Championship; he tied for sixth at the 3M Open). In August, Pereira was part of the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Pereira is distinguishing himself in all competitions and there is value in him this week.

Pick To Win The Sanderson Farms Championship: Sam Burns (+1400)

Sam Burns is another player who enjoyed a great 2020-2021 PGA Tour season. For a week or two, Burns was on the short list of potential Ryder Cup captain’s picks for the United States team. It worked out OK for the Americans even without Burns.

Normally we eschew chalk picks to win, but Burns is the 25th-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking and, not coincidentally, the strongest player in this field. Burns will be motivated to show that he belongs among the best players in the game; a win in this event could only help that cause.

