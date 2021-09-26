The Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with the latter looking to avoid an 0-3 start as it begins a three-game road trip. Making this road matchup more difficult for the Colts is the uncertainty surrounding starting quarterback Carson Wentz’s effectiveness, assuming he plays and stays on the field. Wentz injured both ankles last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed practice early in the week. He will have to be in top form to offset the production of Derrick Henry who carried the ball 35 times for 237 yards last weekend.

Let’s jump into this marquee AFC South Week 3 game with a look at the best player props picks for the Colts vs. Titans matchup.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Colts vs. Titans Player Props Picks

With a number of talented skill players and several intriguing Colts-Titans player prop markets, let’s dive into the top options in search of some winners. Here are our three favorite plays.

Jonathan Taylor to Score a Touchdown (DraftKings Sportsbook +100)

As a bettor, you are getting tremendous value here with Taylor to score any touchdown at even-money odds. A large part of that comes from Indianapolis’ winless record coupled with Taylor’s scoreless start to the season. However, we believe that will prove quite the mirage, as this is a guy who reached the end zone 12 times during the 2020 regular season (15 games) and once more in the team’s lone playoff game.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get Barstool Sportsbook and get a $1,000 risk-free bet.

He scored in each of the final six games in which he played last season. And with the Colts entering play as sizable dogs for this Sunday’s game, it’s worth mentioning that Taylor scored at least one touchdown in each of the team’s final four losses in which he featured.

Taylor, as mentioned, did not score in either game this season, but has never gone more than two consecutive weeks without scoring thus far in his young career. His 16 carries and 3.5 catches per game this season are both more than he averaged last year, increasing his opportunities to find paydirt here, as well.

Taylor will be facing a Tennessee defense that has allowed the ninth most yards per game thus far in 2021, along with the third most points per game. Both of the Titans’ opponents this season scored at least one rushing touchdown, as they have allowed three scores on the ground already. The Titans have also allowed six catches on six targets to running backs this year, heightening the chances that Taylor could catch a few in this one. The Colts back had his worst game as a pro against the Titans last season and will surely be out to set that right in this one.

Click here to get 30-1 odds on Colts-Titans, Jets-Broncos, or Eagles-Cowboys this weekend at FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

SELECT WEEK 3 GAMES! BET NOW

With Wentz banged up, they’ll want the ball handed off or out of his hands as quickly as possible throughout this game. Expect Taylor to be a major part of what the Colts do here offensively and he should find his way into the end zone at least once.

Rodrigo Blankenship Over 1.5 Made Extra Points (DraftKings Sportsbook -195)

While Blankenship has only been called upon to kick one extra point in each of the Colts’ first two games this season, that is not the norm.

Blankenship made multiple extra points in 14 of his 16 regular season games during his rookie campaign in 2020. He made 44 of 46 extra point opportunities last year and has currently made 28 in a row since the only game in which he missed any one-pointers. Ironically, he even made three extra points in his lone game as a pro in which he missed any point-afters.

Blankenship made multiple extra points in both games against Tennessee in 2020, tallying six total in those two outings. In fact, in division play last season he was a perfect 16-for-16 on extra points, making more than one in all six games.

Blankenship also gains the advantage of facing the league’s third worst defense in points allowed this season. The Titans have averaged 30 points per game against in the early going, with opponents reaching the end zone nine times already.

Click here to bet $10 on Panthers-Texans and win a $200 bonus if your team scores a TD with BetMGM.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: AZ, PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS If YOUR TEAM SCORES TD!

BET $10, WIN $200 BET NOW

With this Week 3 matchup’s total set around 48, it’s very likely this one sees its fair share of touchdowns, as well, giving the Colts’ kicker the opportunities he needs to cash this prop.

The Colts scored 26 and 34 points against Tennessee in the two head-to-head meetings last season, tallying four touchdowns in each game. With Indy having averaged nearly 30 points per game after a loss last season and reaching at least 26 points in each of those, Blankenship should get his chances for extra points here and he has proven he will convert them consistently thus far in his young career.

Derrick Henry Under 23.5 Rush Attempts (DraftKings Sportsbook -105)

King Henry is once again punishing opponents and putting the Titans on his back in the early parts of this new season. However, head coach Mike Vrabel is intelligent enough to know that Henry is his team’s meal ticket regarding long-term success and will need to pick and choose his spots with the big back whenever possible.

Henry currently leads the league in rushing, but is also tied for the most attempts (52). He enters this week off an overtime game against Seattle in which he ran the ball 35 times and caught six passes.

A guy as difficult to bring down as Henry is always going to take extra hits and handling the rock 41 times (almost half of the team’s offensive plays) will inevitably exact its toll on the body. We bore witness to that on Wednesday when the team gave Henry the day off from practice to rest and recover.

Click here to get an instant $150 bonus, a 20% profit boost, and same-game parlay insurance with DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NFL BONUS!

BET $1, GET $150 INSTANTLY BET NOW

To put things in perspective, Derrick Henry had 74 more rushing attempts than any other player in the league last season (396 total), yet did not have a single game with more rushes than he had last Sunday. In fact, his 41 touches against Seattle were seven more than he had in any game in that momentous 2020 season.

In fact, he tallied just 18 totes in his follow-up to the game with his greatest number of rushing attempts last season (34). Those 18 carries proved to be his second lowest number all year long. Look for Tennessee to find other ways to move the ball in this one to help save the team’s bruising back for the long haul the Titans hope this season becomes.

Use the state-based links below to get started with Caesars Sporstbook and get a $5,000 risk-free first bet plus a free jersey.