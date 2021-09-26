Barstool Sportsbook has some of the best NFL Week 3 promos as the emerging app in a number of legal betting markets is serving up odds awesome odds boosts, merchandise giveaways, and a $1,000 risk-free first bet for all new players today.

New depositing Barstool Sportsbook players can take advantage of some of the best NFL Week 3 promos during a loaded slate of games. Such offers range from free gear to enhanced payouts and free bets.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

There is no shortage of compelling games lining up the Week 3 slate, and if you’re looking for a new sportsbook option in states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, Colorado, Tennessee, Illinois and Arizona, Barstool Sportsbook is worth checking out.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get started with Barstool Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook NFL Week 3 Promos

While you may be seeing ads all over your television from other top sportsbook operators, Barstool Sportsbook keeps a bit of a lower-profile, at least on TV airwaves. Despite this, the app has quickly emerged as a preferred betting option in a number of markets for three reasons — the overall app experience, awesome promos and bonuses, and creativity.

Barstool Sportsbook leverages its immensely popular brand and personalities in its app, creating several fun (and potentially) lucrative boosts. For instance, MeganMakinMoney headlines a promo that gives away free merchandise to those who follow her picks.

Today, you can bet with her by opting-in and placing a $50 wager on her pick (moneyline). Win or lose, get a Barstool Sportsbook hoodie. So far this season, she is 2-0 with her picks and has the Saints moneyline over the Patriots this afternoon.

Other fun promos include the “Sunday Funday” offer for those who make $100+ in wagers between 1-4 pm today. This will unlock a Sunday Night Football bonus that pays $7 every time the winning team scores a TD.

Finally, Barstool Sportsbook offers “Primetime TD Insurance” for the Monday Night Football Eagles-Cowboys game. Get 50% of a losing touchdown scorer prop bet if that player accumulates 50 receiving or 50 rushing yards in the contest.

Barstool Sportsbook NFL Week 3 Boosts

The Bet With Barstool feature is extremely popular and allows bettors to play along with some of the brand’s top personalities.

Big Cat, Dave, and Stu have a mortal lock parlay on the Jets (+10.5), Over 49.5 on the Lions-Ravens game, and the Giants -2.5 against the Falcons (+650).

Big Cat’s Can’t-Lose Parlay includes the Chiefs, Ravens, and Cardinals all to win, and over 48.5 points in the Bucs vs. Rams game (+250).

The BEC is Giants, Bills, and Chiefs to score the first touchdowns of their respective games (+400).

The Under the Weather play is Under 45.5 in the Football Team vs. Bills and Bears vs. Browns games (+300).

Meanwhile, Barstool Sportsbook is also offering boosts such as:

Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes each to throw 3+ TDS (+415).

Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Josh Allen all to score a rushing TD (+650).

Mark Andrews or T.J. Hockenson to score the first touchdown in the Ravens-Lions game.

How to Sign Up

If you’re looking to jump into the mix and grab these boosts along with a $1,000 risk-free bet NFL Week 3 promo, here’s how to do it:

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get these bonuses.

Make a first deposit of at least $10.

Place a risk-free first bet.

Bet on any of the available Week 3 games and betting markets, including the props and boosts listed above.