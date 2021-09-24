Derrick Rose and Patty Mills are two of the early contenders to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. Let’s take a look at the odds.

The Sixth Man of the Year award is one of the most unique awards in sports. It recognizes a player who comes off the bench to give his team a lift and help spark the second unit. Most NBA players would prefer to start, but there are those unique guys who flourish as a sixth man. Jordan Clarkson took home the hardware last year and he’s the favorite once again this year.

Despite Clarkson’s chances at repeating, don’t overlook Derrick Rose. The former MVP experienced a resurgence after he was traded to the New York Knicks last season. Knicks fans are hoping he can sustain that success over the course of a whole season.

While Rose is coming off the bench in Manhattan, Patty Mills is going to be doing the same on the other side of the Brooklyn Bridge. The Brooklyn Nets brought in the veteran to help stabilize the bench.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds on Caesars Sportsbook

Jordan Clarkson +500

Joe Ingles +1200

Kevin Huerter +1200

Tyrese Haliburton +1600

Goran Dragic +1600

Derrick Rose +1800

Coby White +1800

Patty Mills +2000

Bobby Portis +2000

Kendrick Nunn +2000

Jalen Brunson +2500

Montrezl Harrell +2500

Tyler Herro +2500

Cam Payne +2500

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Can Derrick Rose Stay Healthy?

This is the big question for Rose. Obviously, he has had his health issues over the years. But if he can stay healthy for a full season, this is great value to grab him.

Rose has a connection with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau that is difficult to put into words. The two just seem to click whenever they are together. Whether it’s in Chicago, Minnesota, or New York, Rose plays his best basketball when Thibs is barking orders at him from the sideline.

Rose’s case for a Sixth Man of the Year award is bolstered by the fact that he is Derrick Rose. There is a reason why he still gets All-Star and MVP votes from time to time. The world loves a good story and Rose winning this award would be an incredible narrative.

Will Patty Mills Stand Out?

Patty Mills is certainly talented enough to compete for the Sixth Man of the Year award. The big question is whether or not he will stand out enough to put himself over the top. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are going to get their stats. Not to mention, Joe Harris is still Brooklyn’s most dangerous shooting threat.

If Mills can spearhead the second unit, he might have a chance to win over voters. Unfortunately, there’s a strong chance that the Nets stagger Harden’s minutes so he can lead the bench unit. That means Mills won’t have as much opportunity to stand out.

