The Bills are still the favorite to win the AFC East after winning their first game of the year Sunday afternoon.

The four AFC East squads played one another in Week 2, with Buffalo facing off against Miami and New England playing the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

While the Bills bounced back following a Week 1 defeat, the Jets continued to sit in the loss column, putting together a disappointing offensive performance against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

With each team having played their first two games, how do the current division-winner odds look in the AFC East?

Bills -180: Why I like this play

Although the Bills knocked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game early, they showed to can put together an impressive shutout win even when Josh Allen doesn’t play up to his standards.

The fourth-year quarterback threw for just 179 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in what was a 35-0 Buffalo victory.

It’s clear this is the all-around best team in the division with a great defense and star quarterback — betting $180 on this team to win the division for the second consecutive year should be beneficial for your bank account.

I would also get in now before these odds potentially increase as the season progresses.

Dolphins +370: Why I don’t like this play

The Dolphins proved Sunday that when Tua Tagovailoa isn’t on the field, it could get rough. As was previously mentioned, the team dropped their Week 2 matchup with Buffalo by a score of 35-0.

While Tagovailoa may return soon enough, his absence told us a lot about this Miami team, which many believe could be a Wild Card squad in the AFC.

I’m not sure the Dolphins are truly as talented as some may think they are.

Patriots +370: Why I don’t like this play

Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichick.

This defense is solid, having only allowed 23 total points through the first two weeks (11.5 per game).

Mac Jones will be able to do just enough to win games.

But I don’t like the Patriots’ chances of competing against Buffalo.

When it comes down to it, I think the Bills obviously sport a better quarterback and offensive roster and the defense has also only given up 23 points through the first two weeks.

Give me Buffalo to win this division over New England any day of the week.

Jets +4300: Why I don’t like this play

This Jets defense isn’t half bad.

But boy is this offense non-productive.

New York is averaging just 10 points per game through the first two weeks and failed to cross the plane against New England on Sunday in what was a 25-6 loss.

Zach Wilson also showed he’s very much capable of making mistakes and threw four interceptions (yes, you read that right) against the Patriots.

The oddsmakers are correct with giving the Jets these longshot chances to win the division. If you bet on them to sit atop the AFC East, you may be rich by season’s end if it happens. But given the inexperience of this offense and the fact it has to go against Bill Belichick, Brian Flores, and Sean McDermott defenses, I wouldn’t count on the Jets winning the division crown whatsoever.

