Barstool Sportsbook recently launched in a number of legal sports betting states and has quickly become one of the top options among bettors. This weekend, ahead of a massive slate of college football and NFL action, bettors can jump into the mix and score some awesome promos.

The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo offers bettors more than just a $1,000 risk-free bet. Those who register, make a first deposit, and bet at least $50 on the Penn State-Auburn game will become eligible to win a free Penn State hoodie.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

While the $1,000 risk-free bet and Barstool Sportsbook’s odds boosts remain the headline offers, they are throwing in an additional incentive for those looking to bet Saturday night’s SEC-Big Ten matchup played in Happy Valley. Those who bet the game with a $50+ pre-game wager will receive a free PSU hoodie if the Nittany Lions cover the spread.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get Barstool Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook Football Promos This Weekend

This weekend’s college football slate features three games between Top 25 teams. Florida-Alabama will grab big betting attention at Barstool Sportsbook early, while Arizona State-BYU will wrap up the day late Saturday night. Before that one, however, is a showdown between No. 22 Auburn and No. 10 Penn State. That game figures to draw massive betting action, and Barstool Sportsbook is rolling out a special promo for this game.

With a $50 wager, Barstool Sportsbook will give a free hoodie as long as Penn State covers the spread. Both teams come in 2-0, but Auburn has yet to face a test anywhere close to what PSU will present in this one, particularly in front a raucous “White-Out” crowd.

Meanwhile, all bettors can jump into the mix and receive a $1,000 risk-free bet, one that Barstool Sportsbook calls a “2 for 1.” Why? Because bettors essentially get two cracks at one big payout.

Beyond these offers, players will also be able to receive enhanced odds on select and games and a special “Garbage Time” promo predicated upon the final score of Sunday’s matchup between the Broncos and Jaguars.

How to Get Barstool Sportsbook

If you’re looking for the best Barstool Sportsbook promo code to grab these bonuses, here’s how to do it.

Click right here to register. Enter promo code ELITE1000 to get started.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 to bet risk-free. However, we recommended larger deposits to both take advantage of the free bet and the Penn State hoodie promos.

Following deposit, place a first bet on any sporting event, including Week 3 college football action or any NFL Week 2 matchup.

If the bet wins, cash profit will be paid. If the bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund that first wager up to $1,000.

Rapid Growth

Recently, Barstool Sportsbook added states such as Virginia, Colorado, New Jersey, and Tennessee to its list of live states. Previously, it launched with great success in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. It has experienced tremendous success in the early going in each market, with its app emerging as a preferred choice for many users.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get Barstool Sportsbook.