The New York Giants and Washington Football Team have an opportunity to reset the narrative after disappointing efforts in Week 1. The Giants looked lost against the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Washington lost their quarterback — Ryan Fitzpatrick — and couldn’t regain their rhythm.

Let’s take a closer look at the Giants vs. Washington player props and make some picks.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

GIANTS VS. WFT BET NOW

Although this has all the makings of a defensive battle, there are a ton of intriguing player props on the board. The quarterback matchup features two guys with a lot to prove — Taylor Heinicke and Daniel Jones.

Get 30-1 odds (bet $5, win $150) on the Giants or Football Team with FanDuel Sportsbook right here.

Giants vs. Washington Player Props Picks

Here are the current odds on Giants vs. Washington at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Giants +3 (-105) +145 O 40.5 (-110) Football Team -3 (-115) -165 U 40.5 (-110)



Antonio Gibson Over 15.5 Carries (-130)

Hammer away on this one. Antonio Gibson is the featured back for Washington and he should see a healthy workload in the wake of Fitzpatrick’s injury. He finished with 90 yards on 20 carries in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants looked weak defensively against the Broncos, allowing Denver to rush for 165 yards on 28 attempts. Look for Washington to try and lean on Gibson in the meantime. If they can get an early lead on New York, this could turn into a game where Gibson is seen early and often.

Click here to bet $10 on either team and score a $200 payout from BetMGM if that team scores at least one touchdown.

Kenny Golladay Over 4.5 Receptions (+125)

Kenny Golladay had a quiet showing in his Giants debut, catching four balls for 64 yards. It wasn’t the typical Golladay-like game that we grew accustomed to seeing in Detroit, but he’s still getting his legs after missing some time during training camp.

Daniel Jones is SO lucky Kenny Golladay is a WR1 and can make plays like this to save him from throwing an INT. pic.twitter.com/uQTmYkRIDy — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 12, 2021

At plus-money, this over is a no-brainer. We expect to see the Giants make it a point to involve Golladay against this talented Washington defense. He only saw six targets in Week 1, but that number could be in the double digits on Saturday.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and win a $200 bonus just for placing a $1 wager on this game.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: AZ, NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS NFL BONUS!

BET $1, GET $200 INSTANTLY BET NOW

Daniel Jones Longest Rush Over 11.5 Yards (-125, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Daniel Jones has his flaws. He’s too loose with the football, misses guys downfield, and still struggles to put his team in a position to win games.

However, his rushing ability might be his most consistent attribute. Jones doesn’t look like the most athletic guy, but he can turn on the burners when he has space.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet with Barstool Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

All Jones needs is a little sliver of space to go over on this prop. This is the safest way to bet on Jones and the Giants after their abysmal showing against the Broncos in Week 1.

You will be in trouble if you are looking to put anything down on Saquon Barkley. Although he is expected to play, Barkley’s props aren’t listed on any major sportsbooks as of Tuesday evening. He is coming into this season after missing most of the 2020 campaign.

Get a $5,000 risk-free first bet and a free NFL jersey with Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey here, Virginia here, Colorado here, Michigan here, Indiana here, and Tennessee here, and Iowa here, and Arizona here.