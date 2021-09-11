Sports betting is live in Arizona and it is just in time for football season. NFL Week 1 began with the Buccaneers and Cowboys on Thursday, but there is a full slate of games on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at five of the best betting promos in Arizona this weekend. There is everything from risk-free bets to odds boosts and you can even win a free NFL jersey.

Bettors in Arizona will probably be locked into Sunday’s game between the Cardinals and Titans. The Cards are slight underdogs on the road as Kyler Murray looks to lead his team to an upset victory. Either way, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NFL in Week 1 for football fans in Arizona

Even though Arizona sports betting only launched this week, there are already several big names on the market. DraftKings, FanDuel, Barstool, Caesars, and BetMGM are all joining the party for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Best Arizona Sports Betting Promos

Since sports betting is brand new in Arizona, there are probably plenty of folks looking for a sportsbook. You can find one you love and bet exclusively through that sportsbook. However, bettors who open up accounts with multiple sportsbooks can shop around for the best lines on the games week in and week out.

With sports betting launching right as the NFL season is beginning, there are plenty of new-user promos to choose from. Let’s take a look at five of the best Arizona sports betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $1, Win $200

You have probably heard the name DraftKings Sportsbook before. They are one of the top sportsbooks in the country and Arizona bettors can grab $200 in bonus money when signing up this weekend.

New users who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and place a $1 wager on any NFL game will earn $200 in bonuses. These bonuses are paid out in the form of eight $25 free bets. Feel free to take an early game on Sunday so you have bonus money to play with on the 4 o’clock games.

The outcome of your original bet is irrelevant. You can earn the $200 in bonuses even if that original bet loses.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and earn $200 in bonuses for placing a $1 bet on any NFL game.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Barstool Sportsbook is going big with a $1,000 risk-free bet for all new users in Arizona. If your first bet loses, you will be refunded in site credit up to $1,000.

But that isn’t the only offer on the table in Arizona. Barstool Sportsbook is boosting the moneyline on the Cardinals from +125 to +250 against the Titans. That means bettors in Arizona can win twice as much on the Cardinals if they come away with a win on the road.

Register with Barstool Sportsbook by clicking here and use promo code ELITE1000 to grab a $1,000 risk-free bet to start off with during Week 1.

FanDuel Sportsbook 40-1 NFL Week 1 Odds

Here is one of the best odds boosts on the market and it’s not particularly close. FanDuel Sportsbook is giving away 40/1 odds on any NFL team’s moneyline in Week 1. Feel free to boost the Cardinals from +130 to +4000.

Or, if you would rather go with a safer pick, there are plenty of heavy favorites on the board this weekend.

The 49ers are going into Detroit as heavy, heavy favorites against the Lions. You can boost the Niners from -390 to +4000 with this FanDuel Sportsbook 40/1 odds boost. The Rams are -375 against the Bears on Sunday Night Football as well.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and take advantage of this 40/1 NFL moneyline odds boost.

Caesars Sportsbook $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

Caesars Sportsbook is hitting the Arizona market with the largest risk-free bet of any sportsbook in the country. New users can make that first bet risk-free up to $5,000. That dwarfs the competition and offers Arizona bettors the chance to score big this weekend.

In the wake of a recent rebrand from William Hill, Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out constant promotions and free bets. They are looking to make a big splash in Arizona.

The Nightmare is over. Barstool Sports Advisors is back. pic.twitter.com/BU5Vis3kyo — Barstool Sports Advisors (@BSSAdvisors) September 11, 2021

Anyone who wagers $100 on the NFL during September on Caesars Sportsbook will receive a $150 jersey voucher for the NFL Shop. So, by placing your NFL bets on Caesars Sportsbook, you could win a Kyler Murray jersey (or any other player of your choosing) essentially for free.

New users can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook by clicking here and make your first bet risk-free up to $5,000.

BetMGM Arizona Bet $10, Win $200 If Your Team Scores TD

BetMGM Sportsbook is going with a creative new offer for bettors this weekend. Bet $10 on any NFL game and score a $200 payout if/when that team scores on touchdown. Betting on football is tough, but betting on a team to score at least 1 TD is not.

Grab this BetMGM Arizona promo by clicking right here.