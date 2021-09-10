Barstool Sportsbook Arizona is launching at the perfect time for sports fans in the Grand Canyon State. Football season is here with the NFL starting up and college football already in full swing.

New users who sign up for Barstool Sportsbook Arizona can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. This is one of the top new-user promos on the market for Arizona bettors and it’s a great opportunity to take a big swing on the first week of the NFL season.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. In TN call or text the TN REDLINE 800-889-9789

Arizona pushed hard to launch sports betting by the start of the NFL season and they succeeded. This is no coincidence. The NFL is king when it comes to sports betting and it all starts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys tonight.

Barstool Sportsbook is one of the fastest-growing names in the industry and they are sure to be a major player in Arizona. With this massive risk-free bet, competitive odds, and great customer service, they are one of the top options on the market for Arizona bettors.

Barstool Sportsbook Arizona Goes Live

It’s finally here and Barstool Sportsbook Arizona was among the first in line to get in on the action. Sports betting was legalized in April of 2021, but it takes months (sometimes years in some states) for lawmakers and stakeholders to set up the rules and regulations.

Arizona made sure to be ready to go live with sports betting by the time the NFL was ready to start. The timing could not be any better.

In honor of this launch and the start of the NFL season, Barstool Sportsbook Arizona is giving away a $1,000 risk-free first bet to all new users. Simply place your first bet on any available market. If it wins, you take home the cash.

However, if your first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook Arizona will refund your losses in site credit up to $1,000.

What to Bet on

Barstool Sportsbook Arizona has lines on just about any sport you could imagine, but most of the action this weekend is going to be on football. College football season is already underway and the NFL kicks off tonight with the Bucs and Cowboys.

For fans of the local teams, the Arizona Cardinals begin their season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Cards are three-point underdogs on the road.

But if football isn’t your thing, the MLB postseason race is heating up as well. Not to mention, the NBA and NHL seasons are right around the corner.

Claiming Barstool Sportsbook Arizona’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

In order to get in on the action and claim your $1,000 risk-free bet, follow these simple steps:

Create an account on Barstool Sportsbook Arizona by clicking here .

. Make a deposit in the amount that you wish to place on your risk-free first bet.

Place your first wager on any available market.

