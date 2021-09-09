Ah, yes, Arizona fans can legally bet on sports. The state legalized online sports betting in April and launch day is finally here. BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona is among the very best options on the market.

New users who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona can grab a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000. Although we expect to see a crowded field of sportsbooks in the state, BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona’s competitive odds, enticing promos, and easy-to-use app make it a top option for new bettors.

Arizona bettors are in luck. The state is launching sports betting at the absolute perfect time — football season. College football is already underway and the NFL season starts tonight with the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Now is the time to get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona. As all the books try to attract new users, there are few who can rival the King of Sportsbooks.

BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona

BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona Starts With a Bang

And we are off and running in Arizona. BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona is starting off with a bang. Their $1,000 risk-free first bet gives bettors the chance to get a head start on the competition.

New users who sign up can place their first bet without any risk attached. If your first bet wins, you take home the cash no questions asked. If your first bet loses, BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona will refund your first bet in site credit up to $1,000.

There is a one-time playthrough requirement on the site credit. In other words, you must wager that money at least once before withdrawing it as cash.

How to Claim BetMGM Sportsbook’s Risk-Free First Bet

So, now that you know about the value behind this risk-free first bet, how do you go about signing up for it? Follow these steps to get started:

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona.

. Make an initial deposit in the amount that you wish to place on your risk-free first bet.

Place your first wager risk-free up to $1,000.

If you win, take home the cash. If you lose, you will be refunded in site credit.

What to Bet on in Arizona

What could you possibly bet on in Arizona right now? Well, BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona has a wide variety of sports and markets to bet on, but let’s be real, it’s football season.

The Bucs and Cowboys kick things off tonight, but Arizona fans have Sunday circled on the calendar. The Cardinals will look to start things off with a win on the road in Week 1. They will travel to Tennessee to take on Ryan Tannehill and the Titans.

Meanwhile, Arizona State and the University of Arizona are both off and running. With the NFL and college football season underway, there are a ton of football games for Arizona bettors to choose from.

