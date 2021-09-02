The unofficial start of football season is now upon us as an absolutely loaded schedule of college football games fills up the Labor Day Weekend slate at Barstool Sportsbook.

With Barstool Sportsbook recently launching in a number of legal sports betting markets, both new and current players can bet on college and NFL games with a number of outstanding football promos.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

As the first full weekend of college football action kicks into gear, bettors at Barstool Sportsbook can take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free bet and bet with or against the likes of Big Cat and Brandon Walker. Meanwhile, with the NFL regular season set to begin on Sept. 9, Barstool Sportsbook has a slew of pro football bonuses that any football better will love.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet and a number of football promos at Barstool Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook Football Betting Promos

While the NFL is the king of betting at legal online sportsbooks, the new college football season is expected to account for a significant amount of wagering dollars this weekend. Those who have yet to sign up for Barstool Sportsbook in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Colorado, New Jersey, or Illinois can jump into the mix and go big with a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

While Barstool Sportsbook has all of the standards odds markets a college football bettor would expect — futures, live-in game, game props, parlays, spread, moneyline, and game totals, but there is also another creative way to bet — or against — Barstool personalities this weekend.

Big Cat goes head-to-head with Brandon Walker as each are on opposite sides of five select games.

Bettors can back which personality will have the better weekend. Walker has Georgia (+3.5), Penn State (+5.5), Texas Tech (+1.5), Arizona (+12.5), and Navy (+2.5). Meanwhile, Big Cat has Clemson (-3.5), Wisconsin (-5.5), Houston (-1.5), BYU (-12.5), Marshall (-2.5).

If you’re expecting underdogs to be active in these games, then Walker is your guy. If you think chalk will prevail, then roll with Big Cat.

Best of all, bettors who opt into this special betting market will receive a tiered bonus should Walker finish to season with a losing record.

Barstool Sportsbook NFL Promos

The NFL regular season isn’t here quite yet, but Barstool Sportsbook has plenty of promos ready to go for kickoff next week.

This Is Our Year

The “This Is Our Year” promo allows bettors who opt-in to place a $50 wager on any team to win the Super Bowl. Bettors will grab a $25 bonus if that team eclipses their season win total.

For instance, let’s say you jump in on the Bills to win it all with a $50+ wager. With their season win total set at 11 games, if the Bills surpass that mark, Barstool Sportsbook will pay a $25 bonus. Basically, if you’re looking to place a futures bet leading up to Week 1, there’s no better way to do it.

Overs Club

Bettors who opt-in and bet $100 on the “Overs Club” game between the Cowboys and Bucs will get an exclusive necktie after the bet settles.

The Multiplier

The Bears and Rams kick off the Sunday Night Football slate and Barstool Sportsbook has an outstanding way to wager on this game. After opt-in, back the Bears +7.5 with a $5 wager. For every 1,000 bettors who do so, Barstool will enhance the odds by +100. If the bet covers, Barstool will payout up to $50 on that original $5 wager.

Click here and use promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet and a number of football promos at Barstool Sportsbook.