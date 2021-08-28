Sunday night’s match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is certainly going to be a spectacle as the YouTube star squares off against the former UFC welterweight champion, and if you’re looking for information on how to bet the fight, then you’ve come to the right spot.

Below, you will find an in-depth look at how to bet the Jake Paul fight against Tyron Woodley, with a detailed look at the best betting promos and bonuses.

Paul has built an incredible following with 20.4 YouTube subscribers alone, while Woodley racked up 19 UFC victories in his MMA career. To his credit, Paul is 3-0 in his young boxing career, having most recently triumphed over former UFC fighter Ben Askren back in April.

How to Bet the Jake Paul Fight

Yes, it is legal to bet on the fight.

Millions of viewers are expected to watch this showdown between Paul and Woodley, and big money is expected to be wager on this fight. Several of the top legal online sportsbooks aren’t only offering odds on the fight, there are also a stellar number of outstanding odds boosts and risk-free bet promos available.

The Best Jake Paul Fight Betting Promos

IF you’re looking to bet on this fight with some outstanding boosts and promos, there’s good news — plenty of big value offers exist. Here are the best promos and bonuses being offered ahead of the Paul vs. Woodley fight.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Win $150 Promo for Paul vs. Woodley

When it comes to a low-risk, high-upside bet, FanDuel Sportsbook has the best promo on this list.

FanDuel Sportsbook is going all-in on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight with 30-1 odds on either fighter to win, which means a $5 wager could turn into a $150 payout if the selected fighter wins.

Paul enters this bout at 3-0 in his boxing career and has been installed as the moneyline favorite at -190 odds. Though he’s the more experienced fighter, Woodley is a +148 underdog. That means that under normal circumstances, it would take a $100 wager on Woodley to win $148, while it would take a wager of just over $281 on Paul to get a $148 payout. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook, a $5 wager on either fighter can pay out $150 if the fighter you select wins.

Click here to bet $5, win $150 on Paul or Woodley to win at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

If you’re looking for an impressive risk-free bet to hedge against a potential bet, Barstool Sportsbook has you covered.

One you’ve made your first deposit into your Barstool Sportsbook account, you’ll be eligible for the $1,000 risk-free first bet promotion. Simply navigate to the Paul vs. Woodley fight and place your first bet of up to $1,000. If the fighter you choose loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund your account up to $1,000 in site credit.

If $1,000 is too steep of a price, don’t worry. The risk-free first bet promo is available for up to $1,000, so if you opt to wager $100 and your fighter loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund $100 in site credit to your account.

You can get a $1,000 risk-free bet from Barstool Sportsbook when you click here and enter promo code ELITE1000.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

Prospective sports bettors in search of the largest risk-free bet promo need not look any further. Caesars Sportsbook is offering an outlandish $5,000 risk-free bet ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. That’s five times as much as many other legal sports betting apps.

That means new users who sign up for Caesars Sportsbook can place a wager of up to $5,000 for their first bet, presumably on the Paul vs. Woodley fight, and Caesars Sporstbook will refund up to $5,000 in site credit if the bet loses.

BetMGM’s $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet

BetMGM has been gaining a foothold in a number of markets and has upped their risk-free first bet promo from $600 to a much more competitive $1,000. The best part about BetMGM’s risk-free first free bet promo is that the sportsbook will back your first bet up to $1,000 and if it doesn’t win, they’ll refund your account in free bets.

If your wager is less than $50 and your bet loses, BetMGM will add a free bet equal to the full value of your bet. If your wager is $50-1,000, you account will be credited in five equal free bets (Ex: Five (5) free bets of $200 on a first bet of $1,000) if your first bet loses.

BetMGM is also offering up a bet $20, win $100 promotion for new users. Simply register for an account and place a $20 wager on any sport or game. You’ll then receive $100 in free bets.

Click here to get a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 with BetMGM. Click here to take advantage of BetMGM’s bet $20, win $100 promo.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Odds

Neither fighter enters this bout with a ton of boxing experience. Paul has three fights to his credit, with all three coming against fairly unimpressive opponents. That said, Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champ, has no true boxing experience. Paul has a size and reach advantage, and oddsmakers have installed him as the betting favorite ahead of this matchup.

Currently, Paul is roughly a -190 moneyline favorite while Woodley checks in around +150.

Here are some of the best ways to wager on this fight: