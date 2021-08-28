BetMGM Arizona will be one of the top operators leading the upcoming opening opening of Arizona online sports betting.

Users who pre-register with BetMGM Arizona will earn a $200 in bonus money to use as soon as sports betting launches.

This is a fantastic offer for all new users and it is an easy way to secure a little extra money to play with. BetMGM Sportsbook is among the best of the best in the country and that should be true in Arizona as well.

To ensure the $200 bonus, simply sign up early — and check back once AZ online sports betting goes live.

It’s perfect timing to snag this $200 bonus. Football season is already here with college football games beginning on Saturday. The NFL preseason is wrapping up as teams prepare for Week 1 in a couple of weeks.

Click here to pre-register with BetMGM Arizona and get a $200 bonus to use when sports betting officially launches.

Get $200 for Pre-Registering With BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona

There is no easier way to snag $200 in bonus money than right here. BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona is looking to attract as many users as possible before sports betting launches in the state. Offering up $200 in bonus credit just for pre-registration is a good start.

It should be noted that this $200 bonus offer would replace BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona’s $1,000 risk-free first bet for new users. However, the $200 bonus is guaranteed. A risk-free bet could lose, which means you will be refunded in site credit up to $1,000.

The choice is up to the individual, but we think this $200 bonus is a tough offer to pass up. Pre-registration can be completed in a matter of minutes. After that, all you have to do is wait for sports betting to go live in the Copper State.

Claiming Your BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona Bonus

In order to get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona, follow these simple steps:

Start the pre-registration process by clicking here .

. Provide some brief information to create an account.

Secure $200 in bonus credit for when Arizona launches sports betting.

Football Season is Here

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for sports bettors — football season. The NFL is set to begin on September 9th when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. Coincidentally, Arizona is launching sports betting on September 9th as well. The timing could not be better for sports fans.

The Arizona Cardinals have a tough test in Week 1. Kyler Murray and company will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans. That should be a good litmus test for how the Cardinals will handle the loaded NFC West.

In local college football action, bettors will have their first shot to bet on (or against) Arizona and/or Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Wildcats host San Diego State, while the Sun Devils host UNLV.

There is going to be wall-to-wall action when Week 1 arrives. Not to mention, the college football season is going to be in full swing by that time.

