Field of Dreams Game Odds

Here’s a look at the betting odds between the Yankees and White Sox in the Field of Dreams game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Team Run Line Moneyline Total Yankees +1.5 +145 O 9.5 White Sox -1.5 -165 U 9.5

Those watching in-person at the Field of Dreams or on FOX’s telecast get a nice pitching matchup tonight between trade deadline acquisition, LHP Andrew Heaney, of the Yankees and MLB’s ERA leader, RHP Lance Lynn of the White Sox. Despite the quality of the arms, we are inclined to believe the magic of the field and night will lend to a relatively high scoring game that sails over the posted total.

Fourteen of Heaney’s 19 starts this season have gone over the total, averaging 10.8 total runs per game. Each of his last three starts against the White Sox have produced at least 15 total runs, including one meeting this season that finished by a 12-8 final.

The last three times that Heaney’s team was an underdog of +130 or higher, they averaged seven runs per game, scoring at least five each time. Those games averaged 11.7 total runs per game with each producing at least nine.

RISK FREE BET BET NOW The White Sox have had well-documented success against left-handed starters. At one point early in 2021, they had run off 22 wins in 23 outings against southpaws dating back to last year. Although they have cooled off of late versus lefties, they are still 20-11 against them this season, averaging 5.22 runs per nine innings. Jose Abreu is 3-for-10 (.300) lifetime against Heaney with all three hits being home runs. It would be poetic for him to send one into the night sky tonight. Lance Lynn getting the ball for Chicago makes betting an over seem stressful, given his 2.04 ERA this season, but there are some subtly encouraging signs to make us believe he may be somewhat vulnerable tonight. With tonight’s foreign locale for both teams, you’d have to consider this game as a sort of away game for both. Lynn’s road ERA jumps to 2.47 and his ERA in night starts is 2.39, both well above that elite overall number. While Lynn has pitched in 11 games that stayed under this season, against just seven over the total, the over is 5-3 in his road starts. His road starts have produced an average of nine total runs per game, an unexpectedly high number for the league’s ERA leader. His last three starts have averaged 9.3 total runs per game, nearly two more than the average runs scored in his starts this season.

RISK-FREE BET NOW! Betting Trends Trends to Know The Yankees, who have won seven of their last nine games, have scored at least five runs six times in that span, averaging 5.9 runs per game. New York’s last five games ahead of an off-day have produced an average of 11.8 total runs per game. The White Sox have averaged 5.4 runs per game in the 32 previous tries after allowing one run or less in 2021 The Yankees have played just 16 of their last 52 against the American League Central under the total. Meanwhile, the White Sox have played four straight over against the AL East.

Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction

This game has been a long time coming, finally getting it’s night in the spotlight after COVID-19 delays postponed it from last season’s original date. The league has put a lot into the stadium, this game, and the efforts towards the sport’s rebirth.

As such, and with most leagues angling to make games more watchable for the shorter attention spans of modern society, it is hard to fathom a low-scoring snoozer tonight. Look for plenty of runs at the Field of Dreams as these two play their fifth game over the number in their last six meetings when the Yankees are the road team.

Pick: Yankees vs. White Sox OVER

