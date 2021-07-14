The Milwaukee Bucks are not going away quietly in these NBA Finals. Despite two poor showings on the road against the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks bounced back with a win in Game 3. They say a series doesn’t really start until someone wins on the road. We are still waiting for that in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Oddsmakers have installed the Bucks as favorites over the Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Milwaukee looked phenomenal in their Game 3 win. Can they follow that up and even the series in Game 4?

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS NBA FINALS!

BET $5, WIN $150 BET NOW

Suns vs. Bucks Game 4 NBA Finals Player Prop Picks

Suns vs. Bucks Prop Picks Jrue Holiday Over 2.5 Threes (+126, FanDuel) Chris Paul Over 8.5 Assists (-115, BetMGM) Bobby Portis Over 6.5 Points (-115, DraftKings)

Jrue Holiday Over 2.5 Threes (+126, FanDuel)

Jrue Holiday has had an up-and-down postseason in his first year with the Bucks. On one hand, he has played lockdown defense on some of the best offensive players in the NBA. However, on the other hand, his offense has been wildly inconsistent from game to game.

This inconsistency would normally cause us to stay away from Holiday, but his offense is trending in the right direction at home. In his last four games at Fiserv Forum, Holiday has drilled at least three three-pointers. He’s 16-for-34 (47.1%) from deep in those three games. Even if he doesn’t shoot it at almost 50% in Game 4, he should be able to put up enough threes to go over on this number.

Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 30-1 odds (bet $5, win $150) on Bucks vs. Suns Game 4.

Chris Paul Over 8.5 Assists (-115, BetMGM)

Chris Paul didn’t get the nickname “Point God” by accident. He is an absolute maestro with the ball in his hands. Even though he might need to prioritize his own scoring at times in Game 4, we still think he is going to have a strong showing as a passer.

Paul is averaging 8.7 assists per game in the playoffs and he has recorded nine assists in two NBA Finals games so far. The only time he didn’t, he finished with eight assists. This prop will likely come down to the fourth quarter. If this game is close, expect Paul to finish with double-digit assists.

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $600

RISK-FREE BET NOW!

Bobby Portis Over 6.5 Points (-115, DraftKings)

OK, we are taking a chance on Bobby Portis here. He has been the unsung hero of this Milwaukee playoff run. Portis is a bonafide scorer even if he isn’t a superstar. This prop will come down to whether or not he plays decent minutes.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $1 to win $150 on any NBA Finals game or grab up to $1,050 in free bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS UP TO $1,050 FREE

RISK FREE BET + BONUS BET NOW

If he sees significant time in Game 4, he’ll have no problem blowing by this number. Portis has played at least 14 minutes in 14 different playoff games this year. He has scored seven or more points in 11 of those games. It’s worth noting that Portis played just over 18 minutes in Game 3.

Click here to get FOX Bet and get a $500 risk-free bet in New Jersey. Click here in Pennsylvania.