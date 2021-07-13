The MLB All-Star Game is a chance for the best in the best in both leagues to go at it. Of course, with how widespread interleague play is nowadays, the All-Star Game is not as much of a novelty, but it is still a showcase of the best and brightest in MLB. This year’s Midsummer Classic will see Shohei Ohtani and Max Scherzer take the mound.

Oddsmakers have installed the National League as slight favorites, but anything can happen at the Midsummer Classic, so let’s take a look at the odds and some of the best MLB All-Star Game player props.

MLB All-Star Game Odds

American League: +1.5 (-180) // O 11 (+100) // +100

National League: -1.5 (+155) // U 11 (-120) // -120

MLB All-Star Game Player Prop Picks

MLB ALL-STAR GAME PROPS Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+220, FanDuel) Yes, There Will be an Out at 3B (+250, DraftKings) Aaron Judge to Record an RBI (+130, PointsBet)

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+220, FanDuel)

Despite what some talking heads might lead you to believe, Shohei Ohtani is the unquestioned face of baseball right now. He’s going to lead off for the American League while also starting as a pitcher. It’s unprecedented for anyone to do that in today’s game.

MLB is going to allow Ohtani to remain in the game as the DH after he comes out as a pitcher. This means we are almost guaranteed two at-bats for Ohtani to hit a home run.

Yes, There Will be an Out at 3B (+250, DraftKings)

We love the odds on this prop bet. Making the first or third out at third base is a cardinal sin in baseball, but this isn’t a real game. It’s an exhibition between the very best in baseball. We can definitely see someone like Fernando Tatis Jr. or Whit Merrifield trying to take the extra bag.

It’s also worth mentioning that the outfielders in this game are some of the best defenders in baseball. Whether it’s on a straight steal of third base or trying to stretch a double into a triple, there is a good chance someone gets gunned down at third base on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge to Record an RBI (+130, PointsBet)

Aaron Judge has been carrying an anemic Yankees offense all year. It’s going to be nice for him to get up to bat with baserunners on. As the cleanup hitter, Judge should have an opportunity to drive in a run at some point in his two at-bats.

Even if he has no baserunners, Judge is always a threat to go yard. We think Judge to record an RBI is the safer bet, but he’s sitting at +210 to hit a home run as well. Remember, Judge launched a home run off of Scherzer in the 2018 All-Star Game.

