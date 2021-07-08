The Phoenix Suns made a statement in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a convincing win at home. The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t back down, but they didn’t have enough firepower to keep up, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing.

Oddsmakers have installed the Suns as favorites over the Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Phoenix’s home-court advantage helped in Game 1. Will it be more of the same on Thursday?

Bucks vs. Suns Game 2 NBA Finals Player Prop Picks

Hawks vs. Bucks Prop Picks Brook Lopez Over 12.5 Points (-116, FanDuel) Deandre Ayton Over 12.5 Rebounds (-105, BetMGM) Chris Paul Over 35.5 PTS+REB+AST (-113, DraftKings)

Brook Lopez Over 12.5 Points (-116, FanDuel)

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is in a bind with what he is going to do with Brook Lopez. The Suns have two of the best pick-and-roll initiators in the NBA in Chris Paul and Devin Booker. That can make life tough on a big man who favors drop coverage, like Lopez. But Budenholzer has shown plenty of faith in Lopez throughout these playoffs. That’s unlikely to change in Game 2.

So long as Lopez gets a decent amount of minutes on Thursday, he should be a safe bet to go over 12.5 points. He’s scored 13 or more points in his last three games.

The health of Giannis Antetokounmpo is another interesting factor when it comes to Lopez. Although Giannis looked healthy in Game 1, one bad step could change that. Without the Greek Freak, Lopez becomes a focal point of the offense.

Deandre Ayton Over 12.5 Rebounds (-105, BetMGM)

We are sticking with the starting centers for our second prop. Deandre Ayton is the third option for the Suns on offense, but he’s their best rebounder on both ends of the floor. He’s averaging 12.2 rebounds per game in these playoffs and he hauled in 19 boards in his NBA Finals debut. That’s not bad for a 22-year-old.

We feel pretty confident in Ayton going over 12.5 rebounds in Game 2. He’s picked up 13 or more rebounds in three of his last four games. He’s a menace on the offensive glass, hauling in as many as nine offensive boards in a game earlier in these playoffs.

Chris Paul Over 35.5 PTS+REB+AST (-113, DraftKings)

Chris Paul is the Point God for a reason. Although the Suns are getting contributions up and down the lineup, it all starts with Paul. Believe it or not, CP3 might be able to eclipse this number on points alone. He’s already done it twice in these playoffs, including a 41-point outburst in Game 6 against the Clippers.

Paul flew by this number in Game 1. It was his NBA Finals debut but the wily veteran showed no first-time jitters. He tallied 32 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the win. Expect more of the same from Paul as Phoenix looks to take a 2-0 series lead.

