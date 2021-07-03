The Atlanta Hawks are facing elimination again, but don’t count out this scrappy team just yet. The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to go down to Atlanta to close out this series, potentially without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Oddsmakers have installed the desperate Hawks as slight home favorites over the Bucks in Game 6, but let’s turn our attention to our best player prop bet picks between these two teams.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game 6 Player Prop Picks

Best Bets Bobby Portis Under 16.5 Points (-106, FanDuel) Khris Middleton Over 27.5 Points (-105, BetMGM) Bogdan Bogdanovic Over 3.5 Threes (-120, DraftKings)

Bobby Portis Under 16.5 Points (-106, FanDuel)

First things first, Bobby Portis deserves a ton of credit for how he played in Game 5. He stepped into the starting lineup for the injured Antetokounmpo and put up 22 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Portis can score the rock, but we are still fading him in Game 6.

Portis got a massive lift in Game 5 from the home crowd and it’s tough to replicate that on the road. Generally, role players play well at home and struggle on the road in the playoffs. That’s an overlooked reason why home-court advantage matters so much in the playoffs.

Portis has only scored 17 points or more in one game these playoffs — Game 5. Of course, if Giannis is out again, he’ll have a bigger role in the offense, but 17 still feels like a high number for us. Hit the under here.

Khris Middleton Over 27.5 Points (-105, BetMGM)

Khris Middleton went under on his point total in Game 5, but that’s mostly because Portis and Brook Lopez had monster games. Make no mistake about it, Middleton is Milwaukee’s best scorer without Antetokounmpo and they are going to need a big game from him on the road.

At this point in the playoffs, Middleton is playing major minutes. As long as this game isn’t a blowout, Middleton is all but guaranteed to play 40 or more minutes. Even if he doesn’t shoot the ball all that well, he’s going to get enough opportunities to score regardless. Middleton has only scored 27 or more once in this series, but we feel like he’s due for another breakout game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Over 3.5 Threes (-120, DraftKings)

Bogdan Bogdanovic is one of the hottest shooters in the NBA right now and he’s not afraid to hoist up threes at a remarkable rate. Over the last two games, Bogdanovic has canned 13 of his 30 three-point attempts. You read that correctly, 30 three-point attempts in two games.

Bogdanovic isn’t afraid to chuck from anywhere at anytime. For that reason alone, we’re taking the over on his three-pointers for Game 6. He has only hit four or more three-pointers in six of his 17 playoff games this year, but he finally looks healthy. Don’t be afraid to take this high number on the Serbian sharpshooter.

