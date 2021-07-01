Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are dealing with injuries to star players. Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an ugly knee injury in Game 4 while Trae Young is dealing with a bone bruise in his foot. Even without Young, the Hawks put a beating on the Bucks on Tuesday night.

Oddsmakers have the Bucks as slight favorites over the Hawks in Game 5, but let’s turn our attention to our best player prop bet pick between these two teams.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game 5 Player Prop Picks

Hawks vs. Bucks Prop Picks Khris Middleton Over 27.5 Points (-116, FanDuel) John Collins Under 15.5 Points (-125, BetMGM) Jrue Holiday No Double-Double (+145, DraftKings)

Khris Middleton Over 27.5 Points (-116, FanDuel)

With Giannis Antetokounmpo likely out for Game 5, the Bucks are going to need Khris Middleton to be at his absolute best. He’s capable of carrying an offense in games with his three-level scoring. When he knocks down his three-pointers, he usually posts big numbers, but he can’t rely too much on that part of his game. Middleton is among the best of the best in the mid-range game and tonight he will try to replicate his heroics from Game 3.

Points in the 4th quarter: 20 — Khris Middleton

17 — Atlanta Hawks pic.twitter.com/uS07R2vfeF — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 28, 2021

Although Middleton has been shaky in three of the four games this series, we know what he is capable of based on some outstanding postseason performance. In that dominant Game 3 effort, Middleton poured in 38 points, tying his playoff career high. In this pivotal Game 5, Middleton needs to be the man for Milwaukee.

John Collins Under 15.5 Points (-125, BetMGM)

John Collins has been solid for Atlanta in these playoffs, but he’s not putting up huge numbers as he did in the regular season. In fact, he was held to just four points in Atlanta’s Game 4 win. As long as the Hawks are winning, he seems content to do the dirty work.

But his dip in scoring presents an opportunity for bettors. In 16 playoff games, Collins has only reached 16 points five times. His average in the playoffs is at just 13.6 points per game after he put up 17.6 points per game in the regular season. Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks should be able to contain Collins in Game 5.

Jrue Holiday No Double-Double (+145, DraftKings)

Jrue Holiday’s double-double prop is listed on DraftKings Sportsbook and there is solid value on him missing out on this feat. Through 15 games in these playoffs, Holiday has recorded five double-doubles. Two of those have come in this series, but the fact that this prop is at plus money makes it too enticing to pass up.

Of course, it’s worth nothing that Holiday is capable of reaching a double-double with assists or rebounds, but he’s far from a lock to hit reach double figures in either category. Antetokounmpo missing Game 5 could hurt Holiday’s chances at reaching 10 assists, but it might help his rebounding prospects. Take the value on Holiday missing out on a double-double entirely.

