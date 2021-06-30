The Los Angeles Clippers may have gone down 3-1 to start this series, but they aren’t letting the Phoenix Suns off easy. Paul George dominated with 41 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in the convincing win in Phoenix. Now the series heads back to Los Angeles as George and the Clippers try to force a Game 7.

Oddsmakers have the Suns and Clippers as a pick-em or a one-point spread either way ahead of Game 6, but let’s turn our attention to our best player prop bet pick between these two teams.

Clippers vs. Suns Game 6 Player Prop Pick

Deandre Ayton Over 16.5 Points (-110, FanDuel)

Deandre Ayton had his worst game of the Western Conference Finals in Game 5. He was held to just 10 points on nine shots, but we don’t think the Clippers are going to keep him down for long. Los Angeles coach Ty Lue made a nice adjustment by playing DeMarcus Cousins with Ivica Zubac out, but we don’t think Cousins will get the better of Ayton two games in a row (Zubac is questionable again).

All playoffs long, Monty Williams has figured out what buttons to push for the Suns. Look for him to try and get Ayton going early. When he is dominating the paint, it frees up space for Devin Booker and Chris Paul to operate.

Paul George Over 30.5 Points (-110, BetMGM)

Paul George catches more heat on social media and from fans than any other star in the NBA. This is magnified when it’s the playoffs. Sure, there have been times when that criticism has been warranted, but not this year. George is carrying the Clippers while Kawhi Leonard is sidelined with a knee injury.

Elite company for Paul George. He deserves his flowers for this playoff run so far 💐 pic.twitter.com/xhr2gWSjlH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2021

George is averaging 27.2 points in the playoffs, but that number jumps up to 30.2 in the Western Conference Finals and 30.9 in the seven games without Leonard. Whether or not George hits this over depends on how he shoots the three-ball. In the two games where he has scored 31 points or more this series, he has converted on at least 46.7% of his threes. In the three games where he has not, George is shooting just 17.9% from deep.

Chris Paul Over 32.5 PTS+REB+AST (-113, DraftKings)

Chris Paul has a chance to clinch his first NBA Finals by closing out his old team on their home court. We would not be shocked to see Paul emerge as the difference-maker in this game. Whether he’s filling it up with mid-range jumpers or dropping dimes to Ayton and Booker, we expect Paul to have a big game on Wednesday.

Paul hit 33 on his points+rebounds+assists number in Game 5, but it wasn’t enough for the Suns to close out the Clips. CP3 is going to need to ratchet it up if he wants to avoid a do-or-die Game 7.

